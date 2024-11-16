Cate Blanchett is a popular actress, who has starred in several notable hits. She is also a two-time Oscar Award-winning actress. Given her popularity in the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars the award-winning actress drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Cate Blanchett's incredible $393K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Blanchett has a net worth of around $95 million. With plenty of cash to spare, it isn't surprising that Blanchett opted to fill up her garage with some eye-catching cars, as per sources.

5. 2024 Toyota Prius Hybrid

The cheapest car in Blanchett's car collection is a 2024 Toyota Prius Hybrid, which is valued for around $27,950. Although it's the cheapest car in her collection, the Prius Hybrid is still one of the most premium hatchbacks ever released by Toyota.

This hybrid hatchback also possesses a respectable look with a low profile, allowing the two-time Oscar Award-winning actress to roam around the city without getting the attention of the paparazzi.

The Prius Hybrid produces 194 horsepower thanks to a 2.0 liter Inline-4 engine along with an electric motor. This luxurious hatchback can also reach a maximum speed of 115 mph, and it has a continuous variable transmission. The Prius Hybrid only requires a little more than seven seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

4. 2024 Chevrolet Suburban

Next up on this list is Blanchett's 2024 Chevrolet Suburban, which retails for around $59,200. The Suburban is a full-sized SUV, providing plenty of interior space for the Blue Jasmine actress. Thanks to a comfortable driving experience, it's easy to see why Blanchett loves to take it for a spin occasionally.

The Suburban is built in with a 5.3-liter V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. It only requires a little more than six seconds to accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph. Moreover, it has a 10-speed automatic transmission, and the Suburban can attain a top speed of 113 mph.

3. 2024 Audi A8 L

Another luxurious car that stands out in Blanchett's car collection is the 2024 Audi A8 L. For this top-of-the-line sedan, the Lord of the Rings star shelled out around $88,900.

The A8 L sports a sleek exterior. Furthermore, it also boasts of a lavish interior, which serves as the top-tier sedan's main attraction, oozing with comfort and royalty. But more importantly, it also doesn't disappoint in terms of performance.

The A8 L is powered by a 3.0-liter turbo-charged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. It also has an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the A8 L can go as fast as 128 mph. Furthermore, the A8 L can also move from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than 5½ seconds.

2. 2016 Mercedes GL-550 4Matic

While Blanchett has the 2024 Chevrolet Suburban, the Carol actress also has another SUV in the form of the 2016 Mercedes GL-550 4Matic. For this luxurious SUV, Blanchett paid around $89,950.

The GL-550 4Matic is a top-tier SUV that shouldn't be overlooked, as it's one of the best SUV releases made by Mercedes. Staying true to the brand, the GL-550 4Matic features a solid design that doesn't compromise on performance.

The GL-550 4Matic derives its power from a 4.7-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. This allows it to produce 429 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. It has a seven-speed automatic transmission, and the GL-550 4Matic can speed up to 128 mph. Moreover, it can accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph in just 5½ seconds.

1. 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet

Retailing in the market for around $127,200, the most expensive car in Blanchett's collection is a 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet. The 911 Carrera Cabriolet is the lone super car in Blanchett's garage.

This lavish convertible is easily a head turner that should stand out wherever Blanchett chooses to go. But more importantly, this convertible is also built to outperform a huge number of its counterparts in the market.

The 911 Carrera Cabriolet sources its power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Flat-6 engine. This allows it to produce 379 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. The 911 Carrera Cabriolet can also go as fast as 180 mph, and it has an eight-speed manual transmission. In addition to this, it also just needs a little over four seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Cate Blanchett's incredible $393K car collection.