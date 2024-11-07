Channing Tatum has an amazing car collection. Tatum is a well-known actor, having starred in several blockbuster hit movies. He is also an award-winning actor, having earned some MTV Movie Awards, People's Choice Awards, and a handful of Teen Choice Awards.

Given Tatum's popularity in the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Channing Tatum's amazing $377K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tatum has a net worth of around $80 million. With plenty of cash to spare, it isn't surprising that the Magic Mike actor opted to splurge on some of his favorite rides, as per sources.

5. Chevrolet Apache

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Tatum's collection is a Chevrolet Apache, which is valued at around $22,200. Although it's the cheapest car in Tatum's garage, the Apache is a reliable old-school pickup truck. It has enough space for transporting bulky cargo. As a result, it's certainly a practical vehicle, especially for work.

The Apache is powered by a 4.6-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 160 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it's also equipped with a three-speed manual transmission.

4. Chevrolet 3100

For more photos, click here

Speaking of pickup trucks, aside from the Chevrolet Apache, Tatum also owns a Chevrolet 3100. For this one, the Magic Mike actor shelled out around $31,000.

Given that Tatum's a fan of vintage pickup trucks, owning a Chevy 3100 doesn't come as a surprise. The Chevy 3100 is a solid collector's item. Furthermore, it also possesses sufficient cargo space with some classic looks to match.

The Chevy 3100 derives its power from a 3.9-liter Inline-6 engine. This allows it to produce 140 horsepower and 210 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it relies on a four-speed manual transmission.

3. Cadillac Escalade

For more photos, click here

Like any Hollywood A-lister, Channing Tatum is also a proud owner of a Cadillac Escalade. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the 21 Jump Street star paid around $79,440.

The Cadillac is a fixture in the garages of celebrities for a good reason. This top-tier SUV is truly an icon of luxury thanks to its lavish interior that provides space, comfort, and advanced features. Furthermore, its exterior design is absolutely an instant head-turner.

The Escalade produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.2-liter V8 engine. On the other hand, in terms of acceleration, this top-of-the-line SUV has no problems going from a standstill to 60 mph in just under eight seconds thanks to its 10-speed automatic transmission. It also can go as fast as 110 mph.

2. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is a luxury sedan owned by Tatum in the form of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. For this elite sedan, the award-winning actor took out $112,650 from his pockets. There's no question that the S-Class is an icon of luxury.

It boasts of a timeless design in terms of the exterior. However, its main attraction is its luxurious interior highlighted by premium leather seats with a chance to watch some shows inside the car, similar to a theater on wheels. As a result, it isn't surprising that Tatum takes this one for a spin during special awards ceremonies.

The S-Class is built with a 3.0-liter turbo Inline-6 engine. This allows it to produce 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it's well capable of going as fast as 130 mph. With the assistance of its nine-speed automatic transmission, it only requires a hair below five seconds for this masterpiece to go from zero to 60 mph.

1. Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

For more photos, click here

Sold in the market for as much as $131,895, the most expensive car in Tatum's car collection is a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. The G-Wagon will surely offer a lavish feel while taking this one for a spin.

However, it's greatest capability is its off-roading features, making it an ideal vehicle whenever Tatum wants to embark on long road trips that may require passing through the most unforgiving terrain. When it comes to versatility at its finest, not a lot can match the Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

Deriving its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the Mercedes Benz G-Wagon produces 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, it only needs 5.4 seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph thanks to a nine-speed automatic transmission. It also can go as fast as 130 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Channing Tatum's amazing $377K car collection.