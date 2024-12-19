Cody Rhodes has an incredible car collection. Rhodes is currently the top star of the WWE as he is the reigning undisputed WWE Champion. During Night 2 of WrestleMania XL, Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at the main event to capture his first world title in the WWE.

Given Rhodes' popularity in the WWE, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Cody Rhodes' incredible $1 million car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rhodes has a net worth of around $2 million. Thanks to a successful wrestling career, the American Nightmare splurged on a garage that can be considered any car enthusiast's dream.

5. Porsche Panamera

There's no question that not a lot of super cars in the market can match the Porsche Panamera. For this beautiful vehicle, the current undisputed WWE Champion shelled out $88,600. The Panamera is designed to stand out wherever it goes. As a result, it's considered to be one of the most coveted cars in the market.

As a super car, the Panamera doesn't only impress with its sporty exterior. Moreover, this elite super car has all the tools to take over the competition. Aside from being one of the fastest cars in the market, this top-of-the-line vehicle also provides an unmatched driving experience like no other.

The Panamera derives its power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 310 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Designed with a seven-speed automated manual transmission, the Panamera can go full speed at 179 mph. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than four seconds.

4. Hummer EV

The second-cheapest car in Rhodes' car collection is a Hummer EV. For this beast on the road, the WWE superstar took out $110,000 from his pockets. The Hummer EV is a compact SUV that's built for the outdoors despite being an EV vehicle, making it a special masterpiece on wheels.

In terms of features, the Hummer EV should also be able to flourish in off-roading situations, making it an ideal vehicle for Rhodes whenever he needs to go on long road trips that may require passing through some of the toughest terrains. To cap it off, the Hummer EV even boasts of a CrabWalk mode, which allows the vehicle to move in a diagonal direction.

The Hummer EV derives its power from an electric motor. In terms of acceleration, the Hummer EV has no problems going from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease in exactly three seconds. Furthermore, this compact SUV can also reach a maximum speed of 98 mph with the assistance of a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

3. Mercedes-Benz G-Class

It seems that Rhodes is a fan of luxury SUVs. The top star of WWE also took a liking to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. For this luxurious SUV, he paid around $131,600. The G-Class is one of the most coveted SUVs in the world. It's a top-tier SUV that offers the utmost comfort with its lavish interior.

But aside from having a comfy interior for its drivers and passengers, it also comes in handy for long road trips. The G-Class is also built to pass through some of the most difficult terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities.

Deriving its power from a 6.0-liter V12 powertrain, the G-Class produces 621 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the G-Class has no problems going from a standstill position to 60 mph in just above five seconds. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV can reach a maximum speed of 149 mph and has a seven-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

2. Lamborghini Urus

Retailing in the market for $218,000, the second-most expensive car in Rhodes' collection is a Lamborghini Urus. The Urus is a high-performance luxury SUV, making it one of the highlights of the American Nightmare's garage.

It's safe to say that Rhodes is a huge fan of lavish SUVs. The Urus provides the market with a SUV that features super car qualities. Furthermore, the Urus is also capable of handling off-road situations.

Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the Urus produces 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can peak at 190 mph. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds.

1. Rolls-Royce Phantom

Priced in the market for $500,000, the most expensive car in Rhodes' collection is a Rolls-Royce Phantom. The Phantom is an icon of luxury. This lavish sedan provides a well-designed exterior and interior, oozing with class and elegance. On top of a well-designed interior and exterior, the Phantom is also built to keep in step with the competition in terms of performance.

The Phantom produces 563 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.75-liter V12 engine. Furthermore, the Phantom can also drive up to 155 mph with the help of a six-speed automatic transmission. In addition to this, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a tad more than five seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Cody Rhodes' incredible $1 million car collection, with photos.