Dak Prescott is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL. He is a former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a former All-Pro player.
Prescott also once led the NFL in passing touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl thrice. Given Prescott's success in the NFL, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Dak Prescott's incredible $673K car collection, with photos.
Given that Prescott has turned heads as the star of the Dallas Cowboys, it isn't surprising that he's also one of the highly paid stars in the NFL. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Prescott has a net worth of around $60 million.
With plenty of extra money to spare, it isn't surprising that the Cowboys star decided to splurge on a few cars. According to sources, Prescott's garage is composed of a couple of premium SUVs, a pair of sports cars, a top-of-the-line sedan, and a muscle car.
Although the Dallas Cowboys recently suffered an early playoff exit at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, Prescott can find solace in luxurious things such as his car collection.
6. Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a premium sports car that can outperform its other counterparts in the market. But despite being one of the best sports cars in the market, the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is considered to be the cheapest car in Prescott's garage at $65,000.
Powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine, it produces 455 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, with a seven-speed manual transmission, Prescott should have no problems going fast by reaching a maximum speed of 195 mph. Aside from its elite performance, the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray should also allow the Cowboys quarterback to stand out on the streets with ease.
5. Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
Next up in Dak Prescott's car collection is the only muscle car in Prescott's garage, which is the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Valued at $67,825, it's one of the most affordable muscle cars in the market. However, despite the lower price, it certainly doesn't fall short when it comes to performance.
Built in with a 6.2-liter Supercharged V8 engine, it produces 717 horsepower and 656 pound-feet of torque. It's worth noting that the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over three seconds. Moreover, this powerful muscle is also capable of going as fast as 203 mph, thanks to its six-speed manual transmission.
4. Cadillac Escalade
A favorite car in the Hollywood scene. The Cadillac Escalade does a great job in combining comfort, style, and performance as a premium SUV. Sold in the market for $76,925, it is one of the best vehicles in Prescott's garage.
Designed with a 6.2-liter VVT V8 engine, the Cadillac Escalade produces 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Moreover, with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the Cadillac Escalade can reach a top speed of 130 mph. It can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just six seconds.
3. Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG
Aside from muscle cars, SUVs, and sports cars, the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year also owns a luxury sedan in the Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG as part of his car collection. When it comes to comfortable drives around the city, there's no doubt that this sedan is hard to beat.
With a 4.0-liter Bi Turbo V8 engine, the Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG produces 503 horsepower. In addition to this, the premium sedan has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline less than four seconds. Priced in the market for $79,200, it's easy to see why Prescott has a Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG in his collection.
2. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG
Not only does Prescott have one Mercedes in his car collection, but the Cowboys star actually owns two. But unlike the Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, the $160,000 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is a highly coveted SUV.
Designed with a 5.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine, it's surely a powerful SUV capable of producing 480 horsepower. Moreover, its offroad features sure allow Prescott to drive through the most unforgiving terrains during his long road trips. Furthermore, while enduring these long trips, Prescott should have no problems feeling comfortable thanks to the SUV's heated seats.
1. Lamborghini Urus
Almost everyone dreams of owning a Lamborghini. As a result, it isn't surprising that Prescott actually owns one. Despite shelling out $225,000, the Lamborghini Urus compensates the owner with its sleek design and premium performance.
Equipped with a 4.0-liter Twin-Turbo V8 engine, it can produce 641 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque. The Urus can also go as fast as 190 mph while going from 0 to 60 mph in just over three seconds because of its eight-speed automatic transmission.
Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dak Prescott's incredible $673K car collection.