Damian Lillard is one of the elite point guards in the NBA today. Lillard is a seven-time All-Star, a seven-time All-NBA team player, and was a former Rookie-of-the-Year winner. Also, Lillard is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history.

But with no NBA championships yet under his belt, Lillard has yet to cement his legacy. As a result, earlier this year, the seven-time All-Star made headlines after he was finally shipped to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a blockbuster three-team trade, involving the Portland Trail Blazers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Phoenix Suns.

By landing in Milwaukee, Lillard gave himself a good chance at finally winning a NBA championship after teaming up with two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and NBA champion Khris Middleton.

Given the buzz about Lillard as of late, have you ever wondered what kind of cars the NBA megastar owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Damian Lillard's incredible $646K car collection.

Before getting traded to the Bucks, Lillard carved out a decorated stint with the Trail Blazers. In fact, the All-NBA team player also earned huge money while playing for them. Aside from a successful basketball career, Lillard also earns from his blossoming career as a musician. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Lillard has a net worth of around $100 million. With plenty of money to spare, it isn't surprising that Lillard can afford to live a lavish lifestyle, which has seen him buy luxurious houses and a few cars.

It seems like Lillard is a big fan of Bentley cars, owning a pair of them. But while he is a fan of Bentley, that hasn't prevented him from owning a single Cadillac Escalade in his garage. Of course, either could also be the preference of Lillard's wife Kay'la Hanson.

3. Cadillac Escalade

When it comes to driving in style and comfort, while being fuel efficient, one cannot go wrong with the Cadillac Escalade. The roomy vehicle is one of the longest vehicles of its class. Priced at $76,295, the car certainly deserves a place in Lillard's car collection, given that is the perfect vehicle to drive around, whether in the streets of Milwaukee or in Portland.

Powered by a 6.2L VVT V8 engine, the Cadillac Escalade is no slouch with it having a 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the Cadillac Escalade can go as fast as 130 mph. It can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just 6 seconds. While it is the cheapest car in Lillard's garage, the seven-time All-Star probably picked it up for practical reasons.

2. Bentley Bentayga

Given that Lillard is a fan of Bentleys, the Bentley Bentayga certainly has its place in Lillard's collection. In fact, Lillard has used this vehicle not only for driving to arenas and practices, but the seven-time All-Star also uses it for his music album shoots.

A few outtakes from the #BigDOLLA cover shoot. @Dame_Lillard with the creative direction and @Mooyagi with the final edit.

While showcasing the highlights of a Bentley, the Bentley Bentayga surely performs well on the road while providing the best comfort. Priced at $262,125, the Bentley Bentayga is easily one of the priciest SUVs in the market today, given how it was meticulously designed to near perfection. Equipped with a 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged W12 engine, the luxurious SUV has a 600 horsepower and 568 lb-ft torque.

With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the SUV can reach a top speed of 190 mph. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. When it comes to city driving and bringing along some friends or family, the Bentley Bentayga is surely hard to beat in terms of design and performance.

1. Bentley Continental GT

While one Bentley isn't enough, Lillard made sure to get another for his collection. While most of his cars in the garage are SUVs, the seven-time All-NBA team player made an exception for the Bentley Continental GT, which performs as good as advertised. Retailing at $307,225, the luxurious sedan is easily the most expensive car in Lillard's car collection.

Fit for an NBA star like the latest Milwaukee Buck, the Bentley Continental GT is powered by a 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine with a 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft torque. Like Lillard, the luxury sedan also has no problems when it comes to accelerating and speed. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. Moreover, it can reach a maximum speed of 208 mph. Perfect for city driving, Lillard should have no problems driving in style around the city with the Bentley Continental GT.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Damian Lillard's incredible $646K car collection.