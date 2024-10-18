Dave Bautista has an incredible car collection. Bautista successfully made the jump from pro wrestler into a Hollywood actor. After winning several world championships in the WWE under the ring name Batista, Bautista managed to earn some roles on the big screens that made him a staple in the Hollywood scene, including in the MCU.

Given Bautista's success as a wrestler and actor, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Dave Bautista's incredible $850K car collection, with photos.

With plenty of success in wrestling and Hollywood, it isn't surprising that the Guardians of the Galaxy actor is highly paid. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Bautista has a net worth of around $16 million. With extra cash to spare, the former WWE world champion decided to splurge on a few dream cars, as per sources.

8. Chevrolet Impala

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Bautista's collection is a Chevrolet Impala, which is valued in the market for $54,700. It's an old-school car that should provide the wrestler-turned-Hollywood-actor some comfortable rides with style.

The Chevy Impala is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine. It produces 305 horsepower and 264 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.3 seconds. Thanks to a seven-speed automated manual transmission, it can reach a top speed of 135 mph.

7. Hummer H2

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is Bautista's Hummer H2, which retails for around $70,000. This elite SUV can easily house the former WWE world champion's bulky 6'6 290-pound frame.

The Hummer H2 derives its power from a 6.0-liter V8 engine. It produces 316 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque. Its five-speed automatic transmission helps it to go as fast as 104 mph. In just 8½ seconds, it can accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph.

6. BMW 745 LI

For more photos, click here

A luxury sedan parked in Bautista's garage is a BMW 745 LI, which costs around $72,000. This lavish sedan finds a way to marry both comfort and style without compromising on performance.

The BMW 745 LI sources its power from a 4.4-liter V8 engine. It produces 325 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque. With the assistance of a seven-speed automatic transmission, it can go full speed at 150 mph. On the other hand, it can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds.

5. Porsche Cayenne

For more photos, click here

While Bautista owns a luxury sedan, he also owns a luxury SUV in the form of the Porsche Cayenne. Priced in the market for around $93,400, its lavish interior should offer the Guardians of the Galaxy star the utmost comfort, especially coming off lengthy shoots.

The Porsche Cayenne gets its power from a 3.0-liter turbo V6 engine. It produces 335 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, its eight-speed automatic transmission allows it to speed up to 152 mph. In exactly 3.1 seconds, it can also move from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease.

4. Pontiac Trans AM

For more photos, click here

While Bautista loves luxury cars, he still has a taste for old-school cars. Aside from the Chevrolet Impala, the Riddick actor also owns a Pontiac Trans AM, which made him shell out around $100,000.

The Pontiac Trans AM sources its power from a 5.0-liter V8 engine. It produces 245 horsepower and 345 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, a five-speed manual transmission paves the way for it to go as fast as 146 mph. On the other hand, it can also easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 5½ seconds.

3. Mercedes CLS500

For more photos, click here

Speaking of luxury vehicles, Bautista also couldn't resist getting a Mercedes CLS500, which is sold in the market for around $120,000. This luxury sedan boasts of a sporty design while also providing features of a top-of-the-line sedan.

Deriving its power from a Mercedes CLS500, it produces 402 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, this top-tier sedan can move from 0 to 60 mph in just under five seconds. On the other hand, it has no problems running at 155 mph.

2. Bentley Continental GT

For more photos, click here

Priced at the same amount as the Mercedes CLS500, Bautista's Bentley Continental GT also cost him around $120,000. The Bentley Continental GT is one of the most coveted luxury cars in the market thanks to its ability to drive like a super car while being elegant enough to roam around with class.

Built with a 6.0-liter W12 engine, it produces 552 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, this luxury car can go as fast as 202 mph with the assistance of its six-speed automatic transmission. In just a hairline below five seconds, it can readily go from 0 to 60 mph.

1. Lamborghini Murcielago

For more photos, click here

Sold in the market for around $220,000, the most expensive car in Bautista's collection is a Lamborghini Murcielago. It's a true super car that is nearly unmatched by its counterparts in the market when it comes to speed, performance, and design.

With a seven-speed automatic transmission, it can go full speed at 214 mph, making it the fastest car in Bautista's garage. Furthermore, it produces 580 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.5-liter V12 engine. It also accelerates with ease, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just under four seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dave Bautista's incredible $850K car collection.