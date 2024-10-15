Edge was a huge part of WWE after winning several world championships and tag-team titles. Nowadays, Edge continues to wrestle for rival company, All Elite Wrestling. Given Edge's significance in wrestling, have you ever wondered what kind of cars the Rated R Superstar drives? Well, wonder no more. Here's Edge's incredible $316K car collection, with photos.

Edge, also known as Adam Copeland, was a major superstar for the WWE and now continues to be a big attraction for AEW. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Edge has a net worth of around $8 million.

With plenty of extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising to see the Rated R Superstar fill up the garage with some of his dream cars. According to sources, the AEW star owns a couple of off-road SUVs, some luxury convertibles, and the ideal muscle car.

5. Ford Mustang GT

The cheapest car in Edge's collection is a Ford Mustang GT, which costs around $31,500. The Ford Mustang is truly a powerful vehicle that easily stands out on the streets. In fact, the Rated R Superstar certainly loves turning some heads when he takes out this muscle car for a spin thanks to its distinct roar that makes it one of the most coveted cars in the market.

The Ford Mustang GT derives its power from a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It produces 420 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, equipped with a seven-speed automated manual transmission, it can reach a full speed of 131 mph. On the other hand, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than four seconds.

4. Lexus SC430

Next up on this list is Edge's Lexus SC430, which is sold in the market for around $32,590. As a two-seated convertible, the Lexus SC430 is perfect when the former WWE world champion wants to get some fresh air with his friends or family. Moreover, its sleek design should help Edge be easily noticeable on the streets.

The Lexus SC430 sources its power from a 4.3-liter V8 engine. It produces 288 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in terms of acceleration, it's capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over five seconds. In addition to this, a five-speed shiftable automatic transmission helps Edge drive as fast as 131 mph.

3. H2 Hummer

Priced equally as the Lexus SC430 at $32,590, Edge also owns a H2 Hummer, which is a completely different beast of its own. The H2 Hummer is the perfect SUV when the former WWE world champion wants to go on road trips that may require going through the most difficult terrains. Given that Edge is a fan of the outdoors, the H2 Hummer surely comes in handy.

Built with a 4.3-liter V8 engine, the H2 Hummer produces 288 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it can reach a top speed of 131 mph with the assistance of its eight-speed shiftable manual transmission. When it comes to acceleration, this elite SUV is capable of going from a standstill to 60 mph in just more than five seconds.

2. Jeep Wrangler

Speaking of elite SUVs that can pass through the most unforgiving terrain, Edge also has a Jeep Wrangler in his car collection. For this one, the Rated R Superstar shelled out around $45,000 from his pockets. Given that Edge loves engaging in outdoor activities during his down time, having another option in the form of the Jeep Wrangler was a great choice.

The Jeep Wrangler gets its power from a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 powertrain. It produces 285 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, in just a hairline above six seconds, it can accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph. Furthermore, a 10-speed automatic transmission helps it go full speed at 112 mph.

1. Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet

Retailed in the market for around $174,000, the most expensive car in Edge's collection is a Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet. As a decorated wrestler, Edge loves saving his Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet for special occasions, particularly during award ceremonies.

The Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet certainly stands out and makes sure that the former WWE world champion shows up like a certified superstar.

The Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet is powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine. It produces 540 horsepower and 486 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a seven-speed automatic transmission, it has no problems with speed, capable of reaching a maximum speed of 198 mph. In just under three seconds, this supercar can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Edge's incredible $316K car collection.