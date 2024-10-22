Emily Ratajkowski has an incredible car collection. Ratajkowski is a supermodel turned actress. She first rose to fame with her appearance in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines music video. After making waves as a supermodel, it wasn’t long before Ratajkowski made the jump as an actress.

Given Ratajkowski’s rise to fame, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here’s Emily Ratajkowski’s incredible $343K car collection, with photos.

With Ratajkowski skyrocketing to prominence, it isn’t surprising that she has raked in a lot of money from her projects and endorsement deals. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Ratajkowski has a net worth of around $8 million. When Ratajkowski isn’t advertising for dates, she took the time to purchase a few cars to fill her garage, according to sources.

5. Toyota Camry XSE

The cheapest car in Ratajkowski’s collection is a Toyota Camry, which costs around $31,000. The Toyota Camry should come in handy for Ratajkowski if ever she needs a car for driving around the city under a low profile. This respectable sedan should allow the supermodel to run to her errands or to simply arrive at her favorite shopping districts.

The Toyota Camry XSE gets its power from a 2.4 Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 206 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in terms of speed, this nice sedan can reach a top speed of 120 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than seven seconds.

4. Volvo S60

Ratajkowski is a huge fan of sedans. As a result, it isn’t surprising that she also owns a Volvo S60. For this one, the We Are Your Friends actress shelled out $44,000. It’s safe to say that the Volvo S60 is a bit of an upgrade compared to the her Toyota Camry XSE. The Volvo S60 features a lavish interior that offers the utmost comfort.

The Volve S60 derives its power from a 2.0-liter Intercooled Turbo Inline-4 powertrain. This allows it to produce 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

On the other hand, this top-of-the-line sedan can also reach a maximum speed of 130 mph thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just exactly five seconds.

3. Mercedes-Benz V Class

While the former Vogue magazine cover girl is a huge fan of sedans, Ratajkowski also found it practical to own a top-of-the-line van in the form of a Mercedes-Benz V Class. For this top-tier van, Ratajkowski took out $56,000 from her earnings.

While the Mercedes-Benz V Class has a decent look, its main attraction lies in its interior. This luxury van offers plenty of seats for passengers, perfect for a girls’ night out or simply to accommodate Ratajkowski’s crew.

Built in with a 2.2-liter Intercooled Inline-4 powertrain, the Mercedes-Benz V Class produces 165 horsepower and 220 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, its six-speed automatic transmission paves the way for this top-tier van to speed up to 127 mph. Furthermore, the Mercedes-Benz V Class can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than nine seconds.

2. Cadillac Escalade Diesel SUV

Next up is Ratajkowski’s first SUV in her collection which is a Cadillac Escalade, which costs around $100,000. The Cadillac Escalade is easily a staple in the garages of Hollywood celebrities. Thanks to a respectable exterior, combined with a lavish interior, there’s no question that any owner would feel like a Hollywood A-lister while taking this one for a spin.

The Cadillac Escalade is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine. It produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, in terms of acceleration, it can move from a standstill to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds. In addition to this, the Cadillac Escalade is capable of reaching a top speed of 154 mph thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

1. BMW M5

Retailed in the market for $112.000, the BMW M5 is the most expensive car in Ratajkowski’s collection. The BMW M5 boasts of a solid design that offers the best of comfort while putting premium on performance. As a result, not a lot of cars in the market can match the benefits of a BMW M5. It easily stands out in the streets.

Powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, it produces 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, an eight-speed automatic transmission helps this powerful performance car go as fast as 190 mph, making it the fastest car in Ratajkowski’s collection. On the other hand, it also has the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Emily Ratajkowski’s incredible $343K car collection.