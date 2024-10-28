Helen Mirren has an incredible car collection. Mirren is a seasoned British actress who has made waves in Hollywood. She has starred in notable movies such as The Queen, Gosford Park, RED, Hitchcock, and Fast X. Mirren is also an Oscar Award-winning actress.

Given Mirren’s accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Helen Mirren’s incredible $270K car collection, with photos.

Mirren has starred in several notable productions. As a result, it isn’t surprising that she’s highly paid to appear on the big screens. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mirren has a net worth of around $100 million. With plenty of cash to spare, The Queen star decided to buy some cars fit for her classy reputation, as per sources.

4. 1999 BMW 740i E38

The cheapest car in Clarke’s collection is a 1999 BMW 740i E38, which is priced for around $62,970. However, the 1999 BMW 740i E38 isn’t cheap by any means. In fact, this is a luxury sedan that should offer plenty of comfortable rides for The Queen actress. Furthermore, aesthetically, the BMW 740i E38 easily features a timeless classic design.

The BMW 740i E38 is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 286 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it’s capable of reaching a full speed of 155 mph thanks to a five-speed automatic transmission. In just exactly seven seconds, it can go from a standstill to 60 mph with ease.

Although it’s the cheapest car in Mirren’s garage, the BMW 740i E38 is still a classy old-school car fit for the Oscar Award-winning actress.

3. 2006 Mercedes-Benz S350

Next up on this list is a 2006 Mercedes-Benz S350. For this one, the Gosford Park actress had to take out $64,900 from her earnings. The Mercedes S350 is another luxury sedan that should easily allow Mirren to drive with class and style whenever she takes this one for a spin.

In fact, this has been her go-to car when she needs to attend special occasions such as award ceremonies. Aside from a classy exterior, the Mercedes S350 also offers a lavish interior like no other.

The Mercedes S350 derives its power from a 3.7-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 241 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, a five-speed shiftable automatic transmission allows it run as fast as 155 mph. On the other hand, it only takes a little longer than 7½ seconds for this classic beauty to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

With the features of the Mercedes-Benz S350, it’s certainly a classy car fit for a classy lady like the Oscar Award-winning actress.

2. 2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ

While Mirren is a fan of classic luxury sedans, she just couldn’t ignore the practicality and the benefits of a full-sized SUV like the 2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ.

Retailed in the market for $70,930, the Suburban LTZ can transport a maximum of seven passengers while still having enough room for cargo space. As a result, its enormous interior easily provides comfort and relaxation for the Oscar Award winner.

Built with a 5.3-liter V8 engine, the Suburban LTZ produces 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, its six-speed automatic transmission paves the way for it to speed up to 108 mph. In terms of acceleration, it can easily go from zero to 60 mph in just a little more than seven seconds.

1. 2011 Cadillac Escalade

Sold in the market for $71,200, the most expensive car in Mirren’s collection is a 2011 Cadillac Escalade. The Escalade is a staple in the garages of Hollywood celebrities. Thanks to a respectable exterior, combined with a lavish interior, there’s no question that any owner would be treated like a Hollywood A-lister while taking this one for a spin.

The Escalade is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine. It produces 403 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, in terms of acceleration, it can move from a standstill to 60 mph in just exactly 7½ seconds thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission. In addition to this, the Escalade is capable of reaching a top speed of 117 mph.

Given the practicality of the Escalade, it isn’t surprising that the RED actress was willing to shell out that much for this coveted SUV.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Helen Mirren’s incredible $270K car collection.