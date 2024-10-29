Jenna Ortega has an incredible car collection. Ortega is easily one of the rising actresses in the Hollywood scene today. She has starred in several productions, including TV series Wednesday and blockbuster hits such as the Scream installments, X, The Fallout, and Miller's Girl.

For her work, Ortega has earned several distinctions, such as a Golden Globes Awards nomination, a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, a pair of MTV Movie Awards, and a Kids' Choice Award. Given Ortega's rise to prominence, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Jenna Ortega's incredible $143K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ortega has a net worth of around $5 million. With a growing acting career, it isn't surprising that Ortega rewarded herself by nabbing a few luxury cars, as per sources.

3. Audi Q3

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Ortega's car collection is a Audi Q3, which costs around $37,600. The Q3 was an easy choice for Ortega. In fact, it isn't surprising that the Scream actress is often spotted in public taking this luxury SUV for a spin around the city.

The Q3 doesn't only feature a well-designed exterior. In fact, the main attraction of this top-of-the-line SUV is its lavish interior that only offers the most comfortable driving experience like no other. As a result, this top-tier SUV wasn't difficult to love for the Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress.

The Q3 derives its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, this elite SUV can reach a top speed of 130 mph and has an eight-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, it takes less than 7½ seconds for the Q3 to go from a standstill to 60 mph.

Although it's the cheapest car in her garage, the Q3 easily has a special place in Ortega's collection.

2. BMW M235i

For more photos, click here

While Ortega is a huge fan of the Audi Q3, it seems that Ortega also took a liking to this beautiful car in the form of the BMW M235i. For this great-looking vehicle, the Winter Spring Summer or Fall star probably shelled out around $46,495.

The M235i garners some attention for its sleek and compact design. But by staying true to the brand of the BMW, the M235i does a good job in marrying both style and performance. On top of this, the M235i also boasts of a handful of luxurious amenities that should treat any owner such as Ortega like a rising Hollywood star.

Built with a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine, the M235i produces 301 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. It certainly has no problems with acceleration as it's designed with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

It is capable of going as fast as 155 mph, making it the fastest car in Ortega's garage. On the other hand, it can easily move from zero to 60 mph in just a little more than four seconds.

Given the features of this BMW masterpiece, it's easy to see why Ortega just couldn't resist getting one.

1. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

For more photos, click here

Sold in the market for as much as $58,500, the most expensive car in Ortega's humble car collection is a Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The E-Class is easily a classy car fit for a classy lady like Ortega. In fact, it's easy to see why the E-Class is one of the most-coveted cars in the market.

Boasting of a classy exterior design, the E-Class' exterior is an eye-catcher when it's on the streets. But more importantly, any owner like Ortega should fall in love with the E-Class' interior design.

With a lavish feel combined with a host of top-tier amenities, Ortega saves this vehicle for special occasions, particularly during award ceremonies and galas that make her look more like a legitimate rising world-class star.

The E-Class gets its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 Engine. This allows it to produce 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, a nine-speed automatic transmission paves the way for this luxury masterpiece to drive up to 130 mph. Furthermore, it only takes a little longer than 5½ seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph with ease.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jenna Ortega's incredible $143K car collection.