Joe Montana has an incredible car collection. Montana is one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time. Montana's career highlights include four Super Bowl Championships, three Super Bowl MVPs, two NFL MVPs, Offensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, five All-Pro Team selections, and eight Pro Bowl appearances.

He has also led the NFL in passing touchdowns, passer rating, and completion percentage. Given Montana's accomplishments in the NFL, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a football legend like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Joe Montana's incredible $171K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Montana has a net worth of around $150 million. Despite having a highly successful career, Montana doesn't have a stacked garage compared to his NFL counterparts. However, his car collection should entice a few car enthusiasts.

3. 1987 Nissan Pulsar

The cheapest car in Montana's collection is a 1987 Nissan Pulsar, which is valued in the market at around $1,380, according to online outlets. Although it's the cheapest car in Montana's garage, the Pulsar is an old-school car that remains timeless thanks to its versatility. It's worth noting that the three-time Super Bowl MVP served as a brand ambassador for Nissan.

Its unorthodox look allows the Pulsar to easily turn some heads. Aside from sporting an untraditional look, the Pulsar also attracts car collectors with its decent and spacious interior. But more importantly, the Pulsar is quite respectable when it comes to performance, capable of keeping in step with the likes of the Acura Integra, the Mazda RX-7, and the Toyota MR2.

The Pulsar is powered by a 1.6-liter Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 118 horsepower and 99 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, the Pulsar relies on a five-speed manual transmission. This paves the way for the top-tier muscle car to go as fast as 125 mph. It takes 10½ seconds for the Pulsar to go from 0 to 60 mph.

2. 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Next up on this list is a 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, which retails for around $21,900, as per sources. The Firebird Trans Am is another eye-catching vintage piece in Montana's car collection.

Although it's quite old school, the Firebird Trans Am holds some special memories for the former NFL quarterback. In fact, Montana received the Firebird Trans Am when he was awarded the Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl XVI.

In terms of features, the Firebird Trans Am should allow the four-time Super Bowl MVP to enjoy some comfortable rides while driving with style. In addition to this, the Firebird Trans Am also doesn't skimp on performance. It's well-capable of standing out on the streets in terms of its sharp exterior combined with its top-tier performance.

The Firebird Trans Am derives its power from a 5.0-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 147 horsepower and 239 lb-ft of torque. With a five-speed manual transmission, the Firebird Trans Am can go full speed at 124 mph. In terms of acceleration, the Firebird Trans Am has no problems moving from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a tad longer than nine seconds.

1. 1985 Mercedes-Benz 500

Sold in the market for as much as $148,000, the most expensive car in Montana's garage is the 1985 Mercedes-Benz 500. While it's the priciest car under Montana's name, the Mercedes-Benz 50 also brings some ugly memories.

NFL fans may recognize this same car that made the headlines for the wrong reasons. While parked at Sierra College's training camp, Montana's Mercedes-Benz 500 was vandalized with paint to go along with a damaged window. Nonetheless, the Mercedes-Benz 500 remains to be the top attraction of Montana's garage.

In terms of features, the Mercedes-Benz 500 possesses an elegant exterior that oozes luxury and class. Furthermore, its roomy interior should treat any owner like royalty, which certainly fits the bill for a legendary NFL player like Montana.

The Mercedes-Benz 500 is built with a 5.0-liter V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 242 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The Mercedes-Benz 500 can go as fast as 143 mph with the assistance of a four-speed automatic transmission. This makes it the fastest car in Montana's collection.

Moreover, the Mercedes-Benz 500 also has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in a little over seven seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Joe Montana's incredible $171K car collection.