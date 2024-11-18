Josh Brolin is a popular actor who has starred in a handful of big hits. Some of these include Avengers, Deadpool 2, No Country for Old Men, and Brothers. He is an Oscar Award-nominated actor. Given Brolin's popularity on the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Josh Brolin's incredible $173K car collection, with photos.

With Brolin appearing in several hits, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which are two of the highest-grossing films in history, it isn't a surprise that the Oscar Award nominee can afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brolin has a net worth of around $45 million. With plenty of extra cash, Brolin did invest in a few hot rides. While the Avengers actor loves motorcycles, he's also a fan of pickup trucks, as per sources.

3. 1970 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Truck

The cheapest car in Brolin's car collection is a 1970 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Truck, which is valued at around $2,692. Although it's the cheapest car in his garage, there's no question that the Avengers actor loves using it. The C10 is his go-to when Brolin is chilling in the countryside. Moreover, the C10 is also a vintage piece that any car collector would want to have.

The C10 possesses a classy look. Moreover, it also has enough cargo space to transport some bulkier items. However, the main attraction of the C10 is how much nostalgia it brings to anyone who misses the old days.

Built with a 4.1-liter Inline six powertrain, the C10 produces 155 horsepower and 235 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, in terms of acceleration, the C10 has no problem going from a standstill position to 60 mph in a little more than 11 seconds. On the other hand, this old-school pickup truck relies on a three-speed manual transmission.

2. RAM 1500 Rebel

Speaking of pickup trucks, it seems that the Deadpool 2 actor also has another one in his garage in the form of the RAM 1500 Rebel. For this standout pickup truck, Brolin took out $49,685 from his pockets. Unlike the C10, the 1500 Rebel is more modern in terms of design and performance.

In terms of features, the 1500 Rebel can be easily noticed thanks to its aggressive exterior. But more importantly, it also provides a spacious interior providing comfy rides, which isn't as common in pickup trucks.

To make matters more interesting, this pickup truck is easily an ideal choice whenever Brolin opts to go on long road trips that may require passing through some of the most difficult terrain, thanks to the 1500 Rebel's off-roading features.

The 1500 Rebel derives its power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine along with a hybrid system. This allows it to produce 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, the 1500 Rebel requires less than 6½ seconds to move from a standstill to 60 mph. On the other hand, this top-tier pickup truck can attain a top speed of 108 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

1. Porsche 911 Targa

Retailing in the market for as much as $120,650, the most expensive car in Brolin's collection is the Porsche 911 Targa. It's the only supercar in his garage, which is dominated by pickup trucks.

The 911 Targa is a supercar that doesn't disappoint in terms of looks and performance. It's easily one of the most coveted cars in the market. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Oscar Award-nominated actor reserved a special place in his collection for a non-pickup truck.

The 911 Targa has a sporty look that easily stands out on any road, giving it an aura of elegance, precision, and speed. In addition to this, the 911 Targa also has the capabilities to outclass any of its counterparts in the market.

Getting its power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged boxer-6 engine, the 911 Targa produces 371 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. The 911 Targa is also elite when it comes to speed, capable of going as fast as 173 mph, thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It's the fastest car in Brolin's collection. On the other hand, it only requires four seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Josh Brolin's incredible $173K car collection.