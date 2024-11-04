Kate Upton has an incredible car collection. Upton is one of the most highly successful swimsuit models. She instantly rose to fame for being the cover girl of Sports Illustrated magazine. Since then she became a fixture in several other magazines, including Vanity Fair and Complex.

But aside from a successful modeling career, it was only natural for Upton to transition into acting, as she has also appeared in the big screens in movies such as The Other Woman, The Layover, and many more.

Upton is also familiar among sports fans, given that she is the wife of major-league pitcher Justin Verlander. Given Upton's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kate Upton's incredible $997K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Upton has a net worth of around $20 million. With plenty of cash earned as a model and actress, it isn't surprising that the former magazine cover girl decided to splurge on a handful of luxury cars. According to sources, Upton's garage contains a pair of electric cars and a pair of super cars.

4. Tesla Model X

The cheapest car in Upton's collection is a Tesla Model X, which costs around $100,300 in the market. Although it's the cheapest car in the Sports Illustrated Model's garage, it isn't cheap by any means. Furthermore, it's one of the most-coveted luxury electric cars in the market. In addition to this, the Tesla Model X should allow Upton to reduce her carbon footprint.

The Tesla Model X derives its power from dual asynchronous motors. This allows it to produce 670 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, equipped with a one-speed automatic transmission, it can still reach a maximum speed of 155 mph. It also only requires 3.8 seconds for this electric car to go from zero to 60 mph.

3. Tesla Model S

Aside from the Tesla Model X, Upton also owns another Tesla in the form of the Tesla Model S. For this one, the highly successful model took out $106,440 from her earnings.

The Tesla Model S is another viable option for Upton whenever she wants to reduce her carbon footprint. But aside from going green, the Tesla Model S features a lavish interior that's highlighted by its highly advanced audio system.

The Tesla Model S sources its power from dual asynchronous motors as well. It also produces 670 horsepower but an increased 1,000 lb-ft of torque. Its one-speed automatic transmission allows it to go as fast as 200 mph. In terms of acceleration, it's capable of going from zero to 60 mph in just a hair below two seconds.

2. Mercedes-Benz SLS 63 AMG

While Upton is a fan of green mobility, the former Sports Illustrated magazine cover model just couldn't resist the beauty of the Mercedes-Benz SLS 63 AMG. For this one, Upton shelled out around $389,990.

Staying true to the brand of Mercedes, the SLS 63 AMG boasts a sporty look that will easily turn some heads on the road. As a result, it isn't surprising that she loves taking this one for a spin while dating her MLB husband Justin Verlander.

The SLS 63 AMG is built with a 6.3-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 563 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, it's capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just under four seconds. On the other hand, it has no problems with speed, capable of reaching a top speed of 196 mph, making it the fastest car in Upton's collection.

1. Ferrari California T

Sold in the market for $400,000, the most expensive car in Upton's garage is a Ferrari California T. Almost everyone dreams of owning a Ferrari. As a result, it isn't surprising that the model turned actress owns one. The California T doesn't disappoint in terms of performance and design. In fact, it's one of the most-coveted vehicles in the market for good reason.

The California T produces 553 horsepower and 755 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 4.0-liter engine. In addition to this, this super car can drive as fast as 193 mph. With the assistance of its seven-speed automatic transmission, in terms of acceleration, it can easily move from a standstill to 60 mph in just a little over 3½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kate Upton's incredible $997K car collection.