Kim Jisoo has an incredible car collection. Jisoo rose to fame thanks to positive impact with Korean girl group BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK has been one of the most groundbreaking K-pop groups that took the world by storm with their hit music. But while BLACKPINK has taken over your area, Jisoo has also blossomed as a solo artist and model during her solo run as of late.

Given Kim Jisoo’s rise to prominence, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a K-pop singer like her drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Kim Jisoo’s incredible $367K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kim Jisoo has a net worth of around $20 million. With plenty of cash lying around, it isn’t surprising that she invested in a handful of luxury cars, all of which are oozing with class and beauty, as per sources.

4. Mercedes Benz V Class

The cheapest car in Jisoo’s collection is a Mercedes Benz V Class, which is valued at around $65,000. Given that Jisoo is often accompanied by her staff, it isn’t surprising that she decided to invest in a luxury van that should be able to transport a handful of people. Furthermore, it certainly offers a lavish and spacious interior that provides the utmost comfort for the BLACKPINK star.

The Mercedes Benz V Class is powered by a 2.0 Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 163 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, equipped with a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, it can reach a maximum speed of 117 mph. On the other hand, in terms of acceleration, it can go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than 12 seconds.

Although it’s the cheapest car in her collection, there’s no doubt that the Mercedes Benz V Class has a special place in her garage. Thanks to its size and functionality, this top-tier van surely comes in handy.

3. Cadillac Escalade

Speaking of big cars, Jisoo also owns a Cadillac Escalade, which is a fixture among Hollywood A-listers. With its brute size and classy design, it’s easy to see why the Flower singer just had to get one. Given her rise as an artist, she certainly deserves to drive a top-of-the-line SUV that offers premium comfort and being treated like a world-class Korean pop star.

The Cadillac Escalade derives its power from a 6.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the Cadillac Escalade can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just exactly six seconds. When it comes to speed, this luxury SUV can reach a maximum speed of 112 mph.

Deserving for a world-class celebrity like Jisoo, there’s no question that the Cadillac Escalade fits perfectly for the Korean pop star.

2. BMW 7-Series

But while Jisoo may be a fan of big luxury cars, The Eyes on Me singer also owns a top-of-the-line sedan in the form of the BMW 7-Series. For this one, Jisoo shelled out $103,000.

Staying true to the brand, the BMW 7-Series should allow Jisoo to comfortably drive around the streets with class and style. Furthermore, its outstanding design doesn’t compromise on this luxury sedan’s performance on the road.

The BMW 7-Series is built with a 4.4-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 523 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, this elite sedan can go as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, it takes less than four seconds for this classic work of art to go from zero to 60 mph with ease.

1. Mercedes-Benz S Class 500

Retailing in the market for as much as $111,000, the most expensive car in Jisoo’s collection is a Mercedes-Benz S Class 500. Like a true product of Mercedes, the S Class 500 doesn’t fall short in terms of elegance and performance. Furthermore, with a classy design, there’s no question that Jisoo looks classier than ever whenever she takes this masterpiece out for a spin.

The S Class 500 sources its power from a 3.0-liter inline-six turbo powertrain. This allows it to produce 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, this luxury vehicle can speed up to 130 mph. It also includes a nine-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, it only requires around five seconds for this classic sedan to accelerate from zero to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kim Jisoo’s incredible $367K car collection.