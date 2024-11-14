Lisa Kudrow has an incredible car collection. Kudrow rose to fame thanks to her memorable role on the hit television sitcom, Friends. Since then Kudrow has appeared in other productions, including a handful of big-screen appearances such as Table 19 and Romy and Michele's High School Reunion. She is also a Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress.

Given Kudrow's accomplishments in entertainment, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Lisa Kudrow's incredible $284K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kudrow has a net worth of around $130 million despite the Friends finale airing more than 20 years ago. With plenty of cash lying around, the Friends star opted to fill her garage with some nice cars, as per sources.

4. Toyota Prius

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Kudrow's collection is a Toyota Prius, which retails in the market for around $28,545. It seems like Kudrow tagged along with her Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston, who also acquired a Prius for herself.

The Prius is considered to be one of the best luxurious hatchbacks released by Toyota. Although it's the cheapest car in Kudrow's collection, it certainly deserves a special place in her garage.

Thanks to a luxurious interior to provide the utmost comfort, combined with its sharp exterior look, it's easy to see why the Prius is a classy vehicle that would make any famous celebrity like Kudrow respectable. Furthermore, its fuel efficiency is a big-time bonus.

The Prius is a hybrid that sources its power from a 1.8-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine along with an electric motor. It produces 121 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, it has a one-speed continuous variable transmission and can attain a top speed of 104 mph. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair below 11 seconds.

3. 2010 Lexus RX350

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is Kudrow's 2010 Lexus RX350. For this respectable SUV, the Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress shelled out around $38,500. The Lexus RX350 is the only SUV in Kudrow's garage. Nonetheless, it was still a great pick by the Friends actress.

The Lexus RX350 provides a handful of amenities, highlighted by some driver-assistive features that make it easy to drive. Furthermore, it has a decent exterior combined with a top-tier fuel-efficient performance, making it a likeable SUV in Kudrow's garage.

Deriving its power from a 3.5-liter V6 engine, the Lexus RX350 produces 275 horsepower and 257 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, this decent SUV can easily go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a hair below seven seconds. Furthermore, it's also capable of going full speed at 112 mph, and it has a six-speed manual transmission.

2. 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe

For more photos, click here

A super car in Kudrow's car collection is a 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera, which is sold in the market for around $92,350. Compared to the previous cars in this list, thus far, the 911 Carrera easily stands out. In fact, it's one of the most coveted super cars in the market with car enthusiasts placing it on the same tier as the Lamborghinis and the Ferraris.

The 911 Carrera is a top-of-the-line super car that's capable of outclassing any of its counterparts in the market. Thanks to its well-designed look, combined with its ability to showcase elite performance, the 911 Carrera easily stands out on the road.

Built with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Flat-6 engine, the 911 Carrera produces 370 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. It has a seven-speed manual transmission, and it can drive as fast as 177 mph. Moreover, the 911 Carrera requires exactly four seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

1. 2020 Jaguar F-Type SVR

For more photos, click here

Retailing in the market for as much as $124,450, the most expensive car in Kudrow's collection is a 2020 Jaguar F-Type SVR. While Kudrow may have shelled out plenty of money for the F-Type SVR, it's safe to say that the Friends star got her money's worth.

The F-Type SVR is a luxury sports coupe that easily catches everyone's attention with its sporty look combined with an elite performance to match. There's no doubt that Kudrow should easily command some attention when taking this beauty on wheels for a spin.

The F-Type SVR sources its power from a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the F-Type SVR can go as fast as 186 mph, making it the fastest car in Kudrow's car collection. Furthermore, it only needs exactly three seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Lisa Kudrow's incredible $284K car collection.