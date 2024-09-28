Lisa, also known as Lalisa Manoban, is a Thai rap artist who rose to fame as a notable member of world-class Korean girl group BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK has launched several hit singles, including Pink Venom, How You Like That, Shut Down, and As If it’s Your Last.

However, Lisa has also tried her hand as a single artist, where she also made waves with singles LALISA and Money. Given Lisa’s rise, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an international artist like her owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Lisa’s incredible $1.6 million car collection, with photos.

Given that Lisa is one of the well-known artists, thanks to her work with BLACKPINK, it’s easy to see why she’s also highly paid as a world-class performer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lisa has a net worth of around $25 million.

With extra cash to spare, it isn’t surprising Lisa did some car shopping during her free time. According to sources, the Money singer owns a couple of sports cars and some premium sedans.

5. Toyota Prius

The cheapest car in Lisa’s car collection is a Toyota Prius, which is valued in the market for $24,625. Although it’s the cheapest car in the BLACKPINK rapper’s garage, it’s also the most practical one. Not only does it offer incredible fuel economy, but it also allows Lisa to drive through busy streets under a low profile and away from the paparazzi.

Powered by a 1.8-liter inline-4 engine with the help of two electric motors, the Toyota Prius produces 121 horsepower and 160 pound-feet of torque. This sedan can run as fast as 104 mph. With a Continuously Variable Transmission, it can also go from standstill to 60 mph in a little less than 11 seconds.

4. McLaren 540C

Next up on this list is Lisa’s McLaren 540C. For this elite sports car, the K-pop superstar shelled out around $196,000. Before being discontinued, there’s no doubt that the McLaren 540C was one of the most coveted sports cars in the market.

Thanks to a sleek sports car design combined with its premium performance on the road, it’s truly a masterpiece that’s parked inside Lisa’s garage.

Equipped with a 3.8-liter Twin-Turbo V8 engine, it produces 533 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, the McLaren 540C can also reach a maximum speed of 199 mph. It also has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just under four seconds thanks to a seven-speed automatic transmission.

3. Rolls-Royce Wraith

Lisa seems to be a big fan of Rolls-Royce, owning two models in her collection, the first of which is the Rolls-Royce Wraith, which is retailed in the market for $332,000.

This icon of luxury boasts of a well-designed exterior combined with a luxurious interior that offers the utmost comfort for the LALISA artist. As a result, not a lot of cars in the market can match the qualities of a Rolls-Royce Wraith.

The Rolls-Royce Wraith derives its power from a 6.6-liter Twin Turbo V-12 engine. It produces 624 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque. It can reach a top speed of 160 mph. Moreover, thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission, this premium vehicle can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

2. Rolls-Royce Phantom

The second Rolls-Royce car in Lisa’s garage is a Rolls-Royce Phantom, which is another highly coveted vehicle. However, the Rolls-Royce Phantom is more expensive, valued at $460,000.

It’s an elite sedan that should have no problems in letting Lisa relax in its comfortable roomy interior. Moreover, the Rolls-Royce Phantom should also allow the Money singer to roam around the city with style.

Getting its power from a 6.7-liter Twin Turbo V12 engine, it produces 563 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. The Rolls-Royce Phantom can run as fast as 155 mph. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, it also has no problems with going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over five seconds.

1. Lamborghini Aventador

The most expensive car in Lisa’s car collection is the Lamborghini Aventador, which is sold in the market for $556,942. Staying true to the brand of Lamborghini, the Aventador is an elite sports car in its own class. Thanks to its sleek design combined with its ability to outclass a handful of sports cars, the Lamborghini Aventador is a true masterpiece.

With a 6.5-liter V-12 engine, the Lamborghini Aventador produces 769 horsepower and 507 pound-feet of torque. In terms of speed, this luxurious sports car can reach a top speed of 221 mph. Moreover, thanks to a seven-speed Auto-Shift Manual transmission, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline below three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Lisa’s incredible $1.6 million car collection.