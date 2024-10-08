Logan Paul owns an incredible car collection. Paul is a famous YouTube sensation who has garnered more than 23.5 million subscribers and 6 billion views to his YouTube channel. Paul also spends his free time doing some professional boxing and wrestling. In fact, Paul was the WWE United States Champion until he lost to LA Knight in August 2024.

Given Paul's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Logan Paul's incredible $564K car collection, with photos.

Given Paul's success, it isn't surprising that he's raked in some wealth as a celebrity. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Paul has a net worth of around $150 million. With extra cash to spare, the YouTube sensation decided to splurge on a few cars, according to sources.

6. 2019 Polaris Slingshot

The cheapest car in Paul's collection is a 2019 Polaris Slingshot, which is valued for around $29,999. A perfect car for date nights, the 2019 Polaris Slingshot should easily stand out on the streets, given that it only features three wheels. Moreover, without any doors or windows, taking this one for a spin should easily provide some fresh air.

Powered by a GM 2.4-liter Inline 4 Engine, it produces 173 horsepower and 166 lb-ft of torque. Designed with a five-speed manual transmission, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in exactly five seconds. In addition to this, this unique work of art can reach a maximum speed of 130 mph.

5. 2022 Ford Bronco Badlands

There's no doubt that Paul is a certified adrenaline junkie who loves risky adventures. As a result, it isn't surprising that the former WWE United States Champion owns a 2022 Ford Bronco Badlands. For this elite SUV, Paul had to shell out around $44,495. With offroad features, the 2022 Ford Bronco Badlands is designed to pass through the most unforgiving terrain.

Deriving its power from a 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine, it produces 275 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, the 2022 Ford Bronco Badlands can go full speed at 118 mph. It can also easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline below seven seconds with the help of its seven-speed manual transmission.

4. 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock

Considered to be a top muscle car, the 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is a seamless fit for a standout like Paul. In fact, the YouTuber probably took out $88,745 to purchase this masterpiece. Also, Paul loves using his 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock when he needs to make waves in a racing event.

The 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock sources its power from a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. This allows the muscle car to produce 807 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can reach a maximum speed of 168 mph. It can also go from standstill to 60 mph in just nearly 3.3 seconds.

3. The Cool Bus

Although unusual, Paul actually owns a school bus, which he gave it the name of “The Cool Bus.” For customizing this vehicle, the YouTube sensation shelled out at least $110,000. The bus featured several amenities, including internet, a kitchen, an Apple TV, a smart glass window, LED lights, and speakers. It wasn't long before Paul eventually sold it to fellow vlogger Jesser.

The Cool Bus was powered by a 6.0-liter V8 engine, fueled by diesel. It produces 330 horsepower.

2. Mercedes G550 4X42

Speaking of seeking adventures, aside from the 2022 Ford Bronco Badlands, Paul also owns a Mercedes G550 4X42.

The $140,950 Mercedes G550 4X42 should provide the WWE wrestler a second option when he wants to go on adventurous road trips that will require passing through some tough terrains and uncertain weather. It's truly a versatile SUV that deserves a special place in Paul's garage.

The Mercedes G550 4X42 derives its power from a 4.0-liter Twin-Turbocharged V8 Engine. As a result, it produces 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, a nine-speed automatic transmission helps it go from 0 to 60 mph with ease in just a little more than five seconds. When it comes to speed, the Mercedes G550 4X42 can peak at 149 mph.

1. Mercedes-Benz Maverick Sprinter Van

The most expensive car in Paul's car collection is a Mercedes-Benz Maverick Sprinter Van. For this luxurious vehicle, the controversial YouTube personality had to spend $150,000. On top of its already whopping amenities, Paul added some customizations to his liking, including an added PlayStation, a convertible couch, and a coffee machine.

Sourcing its power from a 2.0-liter Turbocharged Inline 4 Engine, it produces 188 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a nine-speed automatic transmission, it can go as fast as 90 mph. In terms of acceleration, it's capable of going from standstill to 60 mph in 12½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Logan Paul's incredible $564K car collection.