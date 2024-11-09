Michael Bloomberg is known as the former CEO of Bloomberg, L.P. He also made waves when he was elected as the mayor of New York City. Given Bloomberg's impact in the country, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a billionaire like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Michael Bloomberg's incredible $578K car collection, with photos.

According to Forbes, Bloomberg has a net worth of around $104.7 billion, which means Bloomberg's net worth is up nearly $30 billion just from 2022. With extra cash to spare, Bloomberg decided to purchase some luxury cars. Although his car collection isn't as deep compared to his billionaire counterparts, Bloomberg does have some cars worth dying for, as per sources.

5. 2012 Chevrolet Suburban Fleet vehicle

Retailing for $44,220, the cheapest car in Bloomberg's collection is a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban Fleet vehicle. While it's not the flashiest car for a billionaire, it's quite practical for its size to transport his staff. Capable of transporting up to eight passengers, it's easy to see why Bloomberg had to get one.

The Suburban Fleet is built with a 5.3-liter V8 powertrain. It produces 320 horsepower. Furthermore, it only requires 8.1 seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph. In terms of speed, this massive SUV can peak at 113 mph.

4. Tesla Model S

The next cheapest car in Bloomberg's collection is a Tesla Model S, which costs around $69,900. The Tesla Model S is a futuristic car equipped with most advanced technology.

Although it's the cheapest car in Bloomberg's garage, there's no question that the Model S was the priciest car made by Tesla during its time. With Bloomberg's lavish lifestyle, a Model S perfectly fits the bill for the billionaire and former politician.

The Model S is powered by an electric motor. This allows it to produce 302 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, this superior electric car can reach a top speed of up to 120 mph, and it has a one-speed direct transmission. In addition to this, it only requires a hair below six seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

3. Cadillac Escalade

Next up on this list is a top-of-the-line SUV in the form of the Cadillac Escalade. Considered to be one of the most coveted SUVs today for the rich and famous, it isn't surprising that the billionaire CEO also owns one.

For this top-of-the-line SUV, Bloomberg shelled out around $82,690. The Escalade features a classy exterior that oozes with elegance. However, its main attraction lies in its superb interior that's, not only spacious but very lavish.

The Escalade derives its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, in terms of acceleration, it has the capability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just less than six seconds. On the other hand, when it comes to speed, this top-tier SUV can reach a maximum speed of 125 mph.

2. Audi R8 V10 Coupe

Given that billionaire former CEO Bloomberg is a fan of luxury cars, it isn't surprising that he got himself the much-coveted Audi R8 V10 Coupe. For this beautiful masterpiece on wheels, the former mayor of New York City took out $151,200 from his pockets.

The R8 V10 Coupe is a top-tier super car that's a head turner in terms of its sleek exterior combined with its ability to be a beast on the road. It's safe to say that not a lot of cars in the market can outclass the R8 V10 Coupe.

The R8 V10 Coupe sources its power from a 5.2-liter V10 engine. This allows it to produce 525 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque.

Speed-wise, this powerful super coupe can drive as fast as 197 mph with the assistance of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, making it the fastest car in Bloomberg's collection. In terms of acceleration, it only needs 3½ seconds to move from 0 to 60 mph.

1. Mercedes-Maybach S680

Sold in the market for as much as $230,050, the most expensive car in Bloomberg's collection is a Mercedes-Maybach S680. The Mercedes-Maybach S680 is dubbed a true icon of luxury. With a timeless exterior that never goes out of style, the Mercedes-Maybach S680 easily makes its presence felt. Furthermore, its premium interior should treat any owner like royalty.

The Mercedes-Maybach S680 is equipped with a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. This allows it to produce 621 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, its nine-speed automatic transmission helps it go as fast as 155 mph. On the other hand, Bloomberg won't have to wait up for more than 4½ seconds for this work of art to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Michael Bloomberg's incredible $578K car collection.