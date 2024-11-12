Nate Diaz is a well-respected MMA fighter. He is an Ultimate Fighter 5 Tournament winner and an eight-time Fight of the Night victor. Given Diaz's accomplishments inside the octagon, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Nate Diaz's amazing $224K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Diaz has a net worth of around $8 million. Although Diaz continues to search for his first world championship reign, the prized fighter can find comfort in his garage filled with some special cars, according to sources.

3. Ford F-150 Raptor

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Diaz's car collection is a Ford F-150 Raptor, which is valued at around $61,500. While it's the cheapest car in the Ultimate Fighter 5 Tournament winner's garage, the F-150 Raptor isn't cheap by any means.

The F-150 Raptor is a true beast on the road, making it a premium pickup truck. It certainly entices buyers like Diaz thanks to its enormous cargo space, which is ideal for transporting some bulky items.

However, the main attraction of the F-150 Raptor is its off-roading features that give it the ability to pass over some of the most difficult terrain. As a result, the F-150 Raptor should come in handy when Diaz wants to engage in long road trips that may have some uncertain conditions.

The F-150 Raptor derives its power from a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. This allows it to produce 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this top-of-the-line pickup truck can go as fast as 118 mph. On the other hand, the F-150 Raptor can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little over five seconds.

Despite being the cheapest car in Diaz's collection, it's safe to say that the F-150 Raptor is arguably the most versatile vehicle in his garage.

2. Chevrolet Suburban

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is Diaz's Chevrolet Suburban. For this full-sized SUV, the eight-time Fight of the Night winner paid around $67,495. The Suburban is an ideal vehicle, especially for family outings.

Although it isn't exactly the flashiest vehicle on the street, the Suburban's main attraction is its spacious interior, which can accommodate a good number of passengers. With a roomy interior combined with a handful of amenities, this elite SUV comes in handy for family trips because Chevy designed it with comfort in mind.

The Suburban is built with a 5.3-liter V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, the Suburban has no problems moving from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a tad bit over seven seconds. Speed-wise, this massive SUV can attain a top speed of 113 mph, and it has a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Given the features of the Suburban, this massive SUV is an ideal choice whenever his family wants to go on an outing together. With Diaz known to be a family man out of the octagon, this massive Suburban easily fits the bill.

1. Tesla Model S

For more photos, click here

Although Diaz seems to favor bigger cars, a Tesla Model S certainly got his attention. While it's the smallest car in his collection, the Tesla Model S is also the only electric car parked in his garage. Retailing in the market for $94,990, the Tesla Model S is also the most expensive car in Diaz's collection.

The Tesla Model S was the priciest model Tesla released. It offers advanced features combined with a futuristic look that certainly convinced Diaz to get one. As a huge bonus, the Tesla Model S should also pave the way for Diaz to reduce his carbon footprint, as its main advantage is its electric motor that makes it environmentally friendly.

Powered by a dual-electric motor, the Tesla Model S produces 670 horsepower and 723 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it has a one-speed direct transmission, and the Tesla Model S also can go up to 155 mph, which is makes it the fastest car in Diaz's collection. In terms of acceleration, this luxurious electric car can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds.

While the Tesla Model S is the priciest car in Diaz's collection, its benefits certainly prove that the prized fighter got the value for his money.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Nate Diaz's amazing $224K car collection.