Considered to be one of the most popular figures in the world of golf, Phil Mickelson is a certified winner. He has ruled the Masters Tournament thrice and the PGA Championship twice.
In fact, he's only one of a few golfers to win a PGA Tour event as an amateur. The only other golfers in the elite list include Cary Middlecoff, Fred Haas, Frank Stranahan, Gene Littler, Doug Sanders, Scott Verplank, and recently Nick Dunlap.
Given Mickelson's accomplishments in the golf course, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Phil Mickelson's incredible $529K car collection, with photos.
Given that Mickelson is one of the best golfers in the world, it isn't surprising that he's also one of the richest. In fact, it wasn't long ago when he signed a $200 million contract with LIV golf.
Furthermore, Mickelson also has lucrative endorsement deals with Rolex, KPMG, Ford Motors, Barclays and Exxon Mobil. Based on the golfer himself, Mickelson has a net worth of nearly $1 billion.
With plenty of extra money at his disposal, it isn't surprising that Mickelson decided to splurge on a few cars. However, it's worth noting that Mickelson seems to prefer to travel by air.
The two-time PGA Champion once owned a Gulfstream V-Jet private jet. Furthermore, he also flies with private aviation firm Vista Global.
Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped a world-class athlete like Mickelson to fill up his garage with some of the most coveted cars in the market. According to sources, Mickelson owns a pair of sports car and a luxurious golf cart to assist him in his golfing quests.
3. 48-volt EV EZGO
Starting off this list is the custom-made EV EZGO golf cart made for Mickelson. Although it's the cheapest vehicle in Mickelson's garage at $10,000, it's also the right vehicle that's fit for the two-time PGA Champion's lifestyle.
Powered by a 48-volt AC battery, it produces 11.4 horsepower and 34.5 pound-feet of torque. Moreover, with a CVT transmission, Mickelson should have no problems taking this one for a spin during his golf sessions.
In fact, it has enough space to store his golf clubs while also allowing him to drive around comfortably to his spots. As a result, the EV EZGO golf cart certainly has a place in the three-time Masters Tournament champion's garage.
2. Bentley Continental GT
Next up on Phil Mickelson's car collection is the Bentley Continental GT. Sold in the market for $231,000, this sports car combines luxury, performance, and design. In fact, not a lot of sports car can match the advantages of the Bentley Continental GT.
Known as an icon of luxury, Mickelson should have no problems standing out in the streets, the same way he stands out on the golf course, while driving around the city, especially with its luxurious interior.
Equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine, it produces 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Bentley Continental GT can also go as fast as 207 mph.
It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over three seconds. Given the features of the Bentley Continental GT, it's easy to see why the decorated golfer has one in his garage.
1. Aston Martin Vanquish
The most expensive car in Mickelson's garage is the Aston Martin Vanquish at $287,650. Considered to be one of the premium sports cars in the market, almost everyone dreams of owning an Aston Martin.
In fact, the Aston Martin Vanquish could be classified in the same level as other elite sports cars such as the Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari 488 GTB, and the previously mentioned Bentley Continental GT.
With a luxurious design and elite performance, it's easy to see why the Aston Martin Vanquish is one of the most coveted sports cars. Powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine, it produces 568 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque.
In addition to this, the Aston Martin Vanquish is also capable of reaching a top speed of 201 mph. It also has no problems of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds, thanks to its eight-speed automatic transmission.
As a result, not a lot of sports cars can match the Aston Martin Vanquish in terms of speed and power. Given that it's the most expensive car, the Aston Martin Vanquish easily holds a special place in the decorated golfer's garage.
Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Phil Mickelson's incredible $529K car collection