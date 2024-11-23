Queen Latifah, also known as Dana Elaine Owens, has an incredible car collection. Latifah is a popular actress, who has starred in some notable hit movies including Hairspray, Bringing Down the House, Taxi, Chicago, and etc. Queen Latifah is an Oscar Award-nominated actress and owns a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Aside from having a successful acting career, Queen Latifah is also a famous hip hop artist, having earned a Grammy Award. Queen Latifah has even hosted the NAACP Image Awards.

Given Queen Latifah's accomplishments in entertainment, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an iconic actress like her drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Queen Latifah's incredible $661K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Queen Latifah has a net worth of around $70 million. With a highly successful music and acting career, it isn't surprising that the Grammy Award winner got herself some cool rides.

3. Cadillac Escalade

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Queen Latifah's collection is surprisingly a top-of-the-line SUV in the form of the Cadillac Escalade. For this luxury SUV, the Bringing Down the House actress paid around $85,690. The Escalade is a staple in the garages of well-known Hollywood celebrities with Queen Latifah joining her peers.

Aside from its classy exterior and massive size, the Cadillac Escalade's main attraction is its lavish interior that should treat any owner like royalty, fitting the bill for Queen Latifah. In addition to this, the Escalade is easily an ideal family car that is perfect for group outings. Furthermore, transporting some bulkier items shouldn't be a problem thanks to its decent cargo space.

The Escalade is built with a 6.2-liter V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. With a 10-speed automatic transmission, the Escalade can go as fast as 125 mph. Moreover, it only requires less than 4½ seconds for this elite SUV to move from a standstill position to 60 mph.

2. Jaguar F-Pace SVR

For more photos, click here

Speaking of top-of-the-line SUVs, Queen Latifah also owns a Jaguar D-Pace SVR, which is sold in the market for as much as $90,650. Despite being a top-tier SUV, the F-Pace SVR features a sporty look while putting emphasis on performance. This should look well for a classy personality like Queen Latifah, who's no stranger to making waves on the big screens.

The F-Pace SVR has left plenty of owners impressed with is agility and driving experience. Although it isn't as massive as the Escalade, we're pretty sure that Queen Latifah enjoys taking the F-Pace SVR for a spin, given the comfort that it provides while being easy to maneuver on the road. As an added bonus, Queen Latifah should be able to drive around the city with style.

Built with a 5.0-liter V8 powertrain, the F-Pace SVR produces 542 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the F-Pace SVR has no problems with moving from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, when it comes to speed, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR is able to speed up to 155 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

1. Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

For more photos, click here

Retailing in the market for as much as $484,450, the most expensive car in Queen Latifah's collection is a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. The Phantom Drophead Coupe is the only non-SUV in Queen Latifah's collection. Nonetheless, this elite coupe easily deserves a place in the Hairspray actress' garage, deserving for the Oscar Award-nominated actress.

The Phantom Drophead Coupe contains many features that make in an easy eye catcher. It features a top-down feature that should allow Queen Latifah to enjoy some fresh air while driving around the streets with style.

In addition to this, its rearward opening coach doors make it unique at the very least. Furthermore, this well-designed luxurious coupe made sure not to skimp on performance.

The Phantom Drophead Coupe derives its power from a 6.8-liter V12 engine. This allows it to produce 453 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, the Phantom Drophead Coupe can easily drive as fast as 148 mph, and it has a six-speed automatic transmission. In terms of acceleration, this top-of-the-line coupe is well capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 5½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Queen Latifah's incredible $661K car collection.