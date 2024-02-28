Ronda Rousey established herself as one of the greatest female fighters in the MMA scene thanks to her dominance in UFC. After posting a 12-2-0 record, Rousey showcased her wares in the WWE at the height of the women’s revolution.
The MMA veteran continued to prove her dominance by winning several championships, including winning the SmackDown and Raw Women’s Championships.
Given Rousey’s success as a fighter both in the UFC and in the WWE, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a person like her owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Ronda Rousey’s incredible $270K car collection, with photos.
Rousey surely made her presence felt from becoming the first female fighter to sign with the UFC to putting up dominant victories en route to becoming the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. After a storied stint as a MMA fighter, this enticed WWE to bring in the MMA veteran into the squared circle, as one of the biggest names to rule over the women’s division.
As a result, there’s no question that Rousey has raked in plenty of money as a fighter. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Rousey has a net worth of around $14 million.
With plenty of money to spare, it isn’t surprising that the former WWE Women’s Champion decided to splurge on a few cars to materialize her dream collection. According to sources, Rousey owns a total of five cars, composed of a handful of premium SUVs, a sports car, and a sedan.
5. 2005 Honda Accord LX
First up on this list is the 2005 Honda Accord LX, which is the cheapest in Rousey’s collection at $19,775. But despite being the cheapest car in her garage, it certainly holds a special place in Rousey’s heart as the first car she ever purchased.
The 2005 Honda Accord LX comes in handy for comfortable city driving while allowing Rousey to keep a low profile.
Furthermore, it is powered by a 2.4-liter inline-4 engine, allowing it to produce 160 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to its five-speed manual transmission, the 2005 Honda Accord LX can go as fast as 135 mph.
4. 2022 Chevrolet Suburban
Valued at $51,000, Rousey’s 2022 Chevrolet Suburban has to be one of the best cars in her garage. The premium SUV doesn’t fall short in providing comfort to its driver and passengers while boasting one of the best designs in the market.
Built in with a 5.3-liter V8 engine, the 2022 Chevrolet Suburban produces 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the SUV can reach a maximum speed of 144 mph. It also has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over seven seconds.
3. Chevrolet Corvette C7 Stingray Convertible
While Rousey owns a handful of SUVs and sedans, the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion also owns a lone sports car in the Chevrolet Corvette C7 Stingray Convertible, which is sold in the market for $60,400.
A sports car with superb design that also doesn’t disappoint in performance, Rousey’s Chevrolet Corvette C7 Stingray Convertible should allow her to easily stand out in the streets. Equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine, it produces 455 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.
In terms of speed, this top-of-the-line sports car can also reach a maximum speed of 195 mph. In addition to this, it also has no problems in going from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.
2. Mansory BMW X6
Considered to be a premium SUV in the market at $63,550, there’s no doubt that the Mansory BMW X6 deserves a special place in Rousey’s collection. Boasting of a solid interior and exterior, it is truly an icon of luxury, especially the Mansory company redesigned the interior.
While having a great design, the Mansory BMW X6 also performs like a top-tier vehicle. Built with a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it produces 670 horsepower and 701 pound-feet of torque.
Moreover, with an eight-speed automatic transmission, this luxurious SUV can also reach a top speed of 186 mph. It should also easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over four seconds.
1. Cadillac Escalade
The most expensive car in Rousey’s collection is the Cadillac Escalade at $75,195. It surely is a luxurious SUV that easily stands out wherever Rousey goes.
With a 6.2-liter V8 engine, the Cadillac Escalade produces 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. In terms of speed, this luxurious SUV can speed up until 154 mph.
Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ronda Rousey’s incredible $270K car collection.