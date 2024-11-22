Salma Hayek is a popular actress who has starred in a couple of blockbuster movies, and Hayek appears in Netflix's Black Mirror series. She is an Oscar Award-nominated actress. Given Hayek's accomplishments on the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Salma Hayek's incredible $437K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hayek has a net worth of around $200 million. With a successful career in Hollywood, it isn't surprising that she decided to splurge on a handful of luxurious cars, as per sources.

7. Lexus NX F-Sport

The cheapest car in Salma Hayek's car collection is a Lexus NX F-Sport, which is valued at around $47,050. The NX F-Sport is a luxurious SUV that puts premium on comfort. Its main attraction is its lavish interior that offers ventilated seats to go along with a climate control feature.

The NX F-Sport is powered by a 2.4-liter inline 4 engine. It produces 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission, the NX F-Sport can reach a maximum speed of 143 mph. Moreover, it requires seven seconds to go from a standstill to 60 mph.

6. Lexus RX

The second Lexus in Hayek's car collection is a Lexus RX. Like the NX F-Sport, the RX is another luxurious SUV. The RX was also designed with comfort in mind. It also contains a climate control feature.

The RX derives its power from a 2.4-liter inline-4 engine. It produces 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. Designed with an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission, the RX can attain a top speed of 130 mph. It only needs a little over six seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

5. Chevrolet Suburban

Another luxury SUV in Hayek's garage is the Chevrolet Suburban. For this full-sized SUV, the Oscar Award-nominated actress shelled out around $54,205. The Suburban is a massive vehicle perfect for family outings. Given that Hayek loves to spend time with her family, this eight-seater SUV is perfect for her lifestyle.

The Suburban gets its power from a 5.3-liter V8 engine. It produces 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a six-speed shiftable transmission, the Suburban can go as fast as 108 mph. In addition to this, it can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little over seven seconds.

4. Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Speaking of luxury SUVs, the Frida actress also owns a Land Rover Range Rover Sport, which cost Hayek around $57,235. The Range Rover Sport should come in handy for Hayek whenever she needs to travel long road trips that may require passing through some difficult terrain. It can also thrive in off-road situations.

The Range Rover Sport sources its power from a 4.4-liter V8 engine. It produces 300 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque. In just a little over eight seconds, the Range Rover Sport can move from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, it can speed up to 130 mph with the assistance of a six-speed automatic transmission.

3. BMW X5

There's no doubt that Hayek is a major fan of luxury SUVs. As a result, the Wild Wild West actress also owns a BMW X5, which retails in the market for $62,900. The BMW X5's lavish interior is filled with a handful of advanced amenities.

The BMW X5 is built with a 3.0-liter inline 6 engine. It produces 335 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, it can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just under five seconds. Moreover, thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the BMW X5 can attain a top speed of 130 mph.

2. 1968 Ford Mustang GT Convertible

While Hayek is a big fan of luxury SUVs, she did make an exception for the 1968 Ford Mustang GT Convertible, which is priced at around $70,000 in the market. The Mustang GT Convertible is a vintage car that boasts of a timeless design, allowing Hayek to stand out wherever she goes.

The Mustang GT Convertible produces 250 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 5.0-liter V8 engine. It has a four-speed manual transmission, and it can go as fast as 119 mph. Furthermore, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just eight seconds.

1. Audi A8L

Retailing in the market for $92,000, the most expensive car in Hayek's collection is an Audi A8L. Aside from the Mustang GT Convertible, it seems that Hayek also made space for a luxury sedan like the Audi A8L, which can be described as elegant and classy.

Powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, the Audi A8L produces 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission, the Audi A8L can speed up to 155 mph. Moreover, it only takes four seconds for this luxury sedan to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Salma Hayek's incredible $437K car collection.