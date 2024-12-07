The Miz has an incredible car collection. Also known as Michael Gregory Mizanin, The Miz is one of the most polarizing superstars in the WWE today. However, no one can deny his great work on the mic, when cutting promos, while also being competent enough to keep up with the best in the business inside the squared circle.

He's also a two-time WWE Champion, eight-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, and two-time WWE United States Champion. In addition, he is married to Maryse, who is his manager as well, and they are one of the greatest WWE couples.

Given The Miz's accomplishments in the WWE, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is The Miz's incredible $587K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Miz has a net worth of around $14 million. With a highly successful career in the WWE, The Miz got himself some awesome rides.

4. Jeep Wrangler

The cheapest car in The Miz's collection is a Jeep Wrangler, which is priced in the market at $35,000. The Wrangler is a versatile SUV that's capable of thriving in some of the most unforgiving conditions thanks to its off-roading features.

As a result, the Wrangler is an ideal pick for the former WWE Champion whenever The Miz needs to go on long outdoor trips with his family or friends.

In terms of features, the Wrangler boasts of a compact exterior design, as it's built to navigate the outdoors. Furthermore, this elite SUV also features a solid interior that possesses some advanced technological amenities. On top of leather seats, the eight-time WWE Intercontinental Champion should be able to enjoy the U-connect infotainment system and LED lighting system.

The Wrangler gets its power from a 2.9-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 197 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. In just a little over six seconds, this versatile SUV can easily accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, it's capable of speeding up to 112 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

3. Audi R8

Retailing in the market for around $145,000, the second-cheapest car in The Miz's car collection is an Audi R8. The Audi R8 is an elite super car that's built to take over the competition in terms of precision, performance, and design. As a result, it's one of the most coveted cars in the market today, making it irresistible for the A-Lister.

The Audi R8 operates on a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 powertrain. This allows it to produce 562 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. In just around 3½ seconds, the Audi R8 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease. Furthermore, in terms of speed, the Audi R8 can go as fast as 201 mph. It also relies on a seven-speed automatic transmission.

2. Bentley Continental GT

Aside from the Audi R8, The Miz also couldn't help but also purchase another super car in the form of the Bentley Continental GT, which cost the nine-time WWE Tag Team champion around $202,500.

The Continental GT is a top-tier super car that oozes luxury. As a result, the Continental GT should demand attention with its sleek look whenever The Miz needs to show up at red-carpet events.

The Continental GT derives its power from a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. It's capable of going as fast as 198 mph with the help of an eight-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair below four seconds.

1. Bentley Flying Spur

Priced in the market for as much as $205,000 the most expensive car in The Miz's car collection is a Bentley Flying Spur. The Flying Spur is a luxury sedan that oozes elegance and class. The look certainly fits well for the two-time WWE United States Champion, who often proclaims himself as “Must-See TV.”

The Flying Spur's power comes from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 542 horsepower and 569 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the Flying Spur can go as fast as 198 mph, making it tied for the fastest car in The Miz's garage. On the other hand, it only requires a hair less than four seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on The Miz's incredible $587K car collection.