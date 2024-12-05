Tim Duncan has an incredible car collection. Duncan is one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Basketball Hall of Famer collected five NBA championships, three Finals MVPs, two NBA MVPs, and 15 NBA All-Star Game appearances, all of which were achieved while playing only for the San Antonio Spurs.

Given Duncan's decorated basketball career, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Tim Duncan's incredible $420K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Duncan has a net worth of around $130 million. With a highly successful and lucrative NBA career, Duncan has spent his retirement chapter with cars thanks to his launching of BlackJack Speed Shop. But surprisingly, Duncan's garage isn't as stacked compared to his NBA counterparts. Duncan only has two cars parked in his garage.

2. Dodge Challenger

The least expensive car in Duncan's collection is a Dodge Challenger, which made the five-time NBA champion pay around $120,000 thanks to some added customizations. The Challenger is valued for at least $41,990 in the market.

The Challenger is an elite muscle car coveted by many car enthusiasts for its aggressive design combined with its performance. But more importantly, it's specifically designed to outclass majority of the cars in the market.

However, Duncan's a huge fan of The Punisher. Apart from wearing a knee brace with a nod to The Punisher, not only did Duncan appear as well in The Punisher comic book series, but the former Spurs great even had a customized Dodge Challenger inspired by The Punisher.

Duncan is in a joint venture with buddy Jason Pena that launched an auto shop called BlackJack Speed Shop. According to online outlets, Duncan eventually raffled off the said car for $60,000 with the proceeds going directly to charity.

As a top-tier muscle car, the Challenger possesses plenty of positive highlights. Aside from a look that instantly turns some heads, the Challenger is designed to give any driver a premium driving experience. In fact, this muscle car has some heated and ventilated front seats which is suitable for long drives.

The Challenger derives its power from a 6.2-liter intercooled supercharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 650 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed manual transmission, the Challenger can go as fast as 168 mph. In less than three seconds, the Challenger has no problems accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

1. Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

Nearly everyone dreams of owning a Ferrari. In fact, even a relatively quiet Duncan wanted to own one. In his case, the Big Fundamental has the keys to a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta. For this beast on wheels, the three-time NBA Finals MVP took out $300,000 from his pockets.

As mentioned previously, it seems that Duncan has a huge love for cars. As a result, it isn't surprising that the two-time NBA MVP couldn't resist getting an F12 Berlinetta.

Now happily retired from playing basketball, Duncan has given more time to his BlackJack Speed Shop. Based on reports, the 15-time NBA All-Star has been spending a lot of time at race tracks. Given that Duncan carved out a decorated basketball career, he ultimately deserves to live out his dream retirement. In his case, it's one with super cars.

Staying true to the brand, the F12 Berlinetta finds a way to blend both design and performance. While it sports a sleek nature that instantly turns some heads, the F12 Berlinetta also doesn't disappoint when it comes to standing out from the rest of the super car market.

In other words, the F12 Berlinetta is designed to take over the competition and outclass its rival super cars. In fact, the F12 Berlinetta was crowned as the Supercar of the Year in 2012.

The F12 Berlinetta operates on a 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine. This allows it to produce 780 horsepower and 509 lb-ft of torque. It's worth noting that the F12 Berlinetta only requires a little over three seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. It certainly has no issues with speed, capable of going as fast as 211 mph, and it has a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tim Duncan's incredible $420K car collection.