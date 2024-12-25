Tom Daley is a decorated international diver, having collected several Olympic medals. He is also a double world champion at the FINA 10-meter platform. He has also represented Great Britain several times in his career, even as early as 15 years old. But aside from being a decorated Olympian, Daley is also a popular television personality, YouTube blogger, and assistant coach.

Given Daley's accomplishments at the world stage in diving, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a world-class athlete like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Tom Daley's surprising $64K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Daley has a net worth of around $4 million. While he may not be one of the 25 greatest male athletes of all time, he has still done quite well for himself.

Thanks to a decorated Olympic career, Daley managed to bag a couple of endorsement deals, including partnerships with various brands such as British Gas, Samsung, Gillette, Argos, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, and Etihad Airways. Furthermore, having a show business career also contributed greatly to his net worth.

Thanks to plenty of earnings, it's quite surprising that Daley doesn't have a lavish car collection compared to his Olympic counterparts. In fact, the decorated diver only has a pair of cars in his garage both of which are Mini Coopers.

2. Mini Cooper S

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Daley's collection is a Mini Cooper S. For this top-of-the-line vehicle, the Olympic gold medalist shelled out around $29,000. While it's the cheapest car in Daley's garage, the Mini Cooper S isn't cheap by any means. Although it's compact and small in size, the Mini Cooper S doesn't fail in packing a huge punch in terms of looks and performance.

In terms of features, the Mini Cooper S is a two-door vehicle. Although there's not a lot of room to work around with in terms of interior, the size is also an advantage when it comes to maneuvering the automobile. On the other hand, exterior-wise, the Mini Cooper S possesses a unique and sporty look that's engineered for speed and easy handling.

The Mini Cooper S is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 189 horsepower and 206 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed manual transmission, the Mini Cooper S can reach a maximum speed of 124 mph. It only requires a little more than six seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

1. Mini Cooper Countryman

For more photos, click here

It's safe to say that Daley is a huge fan of Mini Coopers with his garage filled with them. The most expensive car in Daley's collection is a Mini Cooper Countryman, making it the second car from that particular brand. For this top-tier automobile, the decorated Olympic diver didn't need to pay a single cent, given that Daley received keys to the car for an advertisement campaign.

Nonetheless. a Countryman retails for around $35,000 in the market. Like the Mini Cooper S, the Countryman showcases a similar compact design to go along with some familiar exterior features. However, there are still notable differences to watch out for.

Perhaps, the most notable difference is that the Countryman has four doors compared to the Mini Cooper S's two. It's also much larger, giving the driver and passengers more room to work with. This ultimately provides more comfort and leg room.

The Countryman is a compact wagon that possesses sleek features combined with a relatively sporty look. As a result, there's no doubt that the Countryman is designed to be a head turner on the streets.

In addition to a sporty exterior design, the Countryman has a decent interior space. But more importantly, handling this wagon should be easy for any driver. As an added bonus, the Countryman also possesses a sun roof, allowing Daley to have a pleasant time with his family and friends during long road trips.

Built with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder powertrain, this allows the Countryman to produce 189 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, this top-tier wagon can go as fast as 155 mph.

Although Daley no longer owns it, the same car actually made headlines. In fact Sandra Wilson, who became the owner of said vehicle, was slapped with a parking ticket that required her to pay as much as £80.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tom Daley's surprising $64K car collection.