Zach LaVine is an NBA sensation, having first won back-to-back Slam Dunk Contest Championships before transforming into an All-Star caliber player. Given LaVine's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars the Bulls superstar drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Zach LaVine's incredible $531K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, LaVine has a net worth of around $70 million. With plenty of cash to spare, the All-Star forward opted to splurge on some cars to fill up his garage, which is dominated by a handful of old-school cars along with some modern luxurious masterpieces on wheels, based on sources.

6. 1968 Pontiac GTO

The cheapest car in LaVine's car collection is a 1968 Pontiac GTO, which is valued at around $30,000. The GTO is one of LaVine's old-school classics that never goes out of style.

The GTO is powered by a 6.5-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 350 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, the GTO relies on a three-speed manual transmission.

5. Chevrolet Chevelle

Another vintage car in LaVine's collection is the Chevrolet Chevelle, which costs around $35,000. The Chevelle may be one of the oldest cars in his garage. However, it's safe to say that its style is simply timeless at best with the elite power to match.

The Chevelle derives its power from a 7.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine. This allows it to produce 350 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. It relies on a three-speed automatic transmission.

4. 1965 Ford Mustang

The third and final old-school car under LaVine's name is the 1965 Ford Mustang. For this old-school masterpiece, the 1965 Ford Mustang made the Chicago Bulls star shell out around $40,000. Any car enthusiast will agree that the Mustang is a beast in terms of design and performance, making it one of the most coveted vehicles during its time.

The Mustang sources its power from a 4.7-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 271 horsepower and 305 lb-ft of torque. It's designed with a three-speed manual transmission.

3. Maserati Levante

While LaVine loves old-school cars, he couldn't help purchase the Maserati Levante. However, the two-time Slam Dunk Contest Champion didn't purchase it for himself but for his mother to use. The Levante is ideal for comfortable rides while traveling with style.

The Levante is built with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. This allows it to produce 350 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Levante can speed up to 156 mph. On the other hand, this luxury car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just under six seconds.

2. BMW i8

Next up on this list is LaVine's BMW i8, which retails in the market for as much as $147,500. The BMW i8 is one of the best modern cars in LaVine's collection. With a futuristic look that easily stands out, the BMW i8 is an instant head turner. Furthermore, this hybrid vehicle is equipped with advanced features that go well with its elite performance on the road.

The BMW i8 operates on a 1.5-liter Inline-3 engine to go along with an electric motor. This allows it to produce 369 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, the BMW i8 can go as fast as 155 mph, and it has a nine-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, this elite super car can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over four seconds.

1. Bentley Flying Spur

Priced in the market for as much as $200,000, the most expensive car in LaVine's collection is a Bentley Flying Spur. The Flying Spur is a luxury sedan that oozes elegance and class. The look certainly fits well for the Bulls superstar, who can easily demand attention for his iconic slam dunks.

The Flying Spur's power comes from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the Flying Spur can go as fast as 198 mph, making it the fastest car in LaVine's collection. On the other hand, it only requires 3½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Zach LaVine's incredible $531K car collection.