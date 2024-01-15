The comedian took a dig at the Golden Globes host during the Critics Choice Awards.

The Critics Choice Awards are on and host Chelsea Handler had some thoughts on Golden Globes host, Jo Koy.

This is the 29th annaul show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chelsea Handler takes aim at Jo Koy

Comedian Handler's hosting was solid, knowing very well she didn't want to have a backlash like Koy did when he hosted the Golden Globes.

Koy's jokes didn't land too well, and some of them seemed to offend celebrities that were in the audience.

One thing that the Golden Globe host did was seem to throw his writer's under the bus when jokes didn't land.

Handler noted this in her opening monologue.

“Unfortunately, Martin Scorsese isn't here tonight, but that's not gonna stop me from letting everyone in this room know that I woudl toss him around like a little Italian meatball,” she joked, implying that she was attracted to older men.

She added, “Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it.”

During the Golden Globes, Jo Koy said on stage after some jokes fell flat, “Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago. You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. Slow down. I wrote some of these and they're the ones you're laughing at.”

As for Chelsea, she made the evening women-themed during her hosting.

“Women were victorious in all venues,” she said. “Barbie at the box office, Taylor Swift and Beyonce with their tours, Gwyneth Paltrow and her ski trial. Women show up and dominate our culture. You could almost say it was the year of women…Women could say that. Bill Maher would say, ‘Is she still talking?'”

We'll see if Jo Koy responds to Chelsea Handler over her dig at him on stage. The night's just begining as this article is published, so there might be more Koy jokes to come.