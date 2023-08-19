USMNT standout Folarin Balogun continues to garner interest from a number of different clubs around the globe, with a move away from Arsenal expected after his breakout campaign in Ligue 1 in 2022-23. The latest side to enter the race for the 22-year-old is Chelsea, who are looking to bolster their options up front.

Sky Sports reports that the Blues are keen on Balogun but it will cost them a pretty penny, with the Gunners asking €50 million for him, despite his lack of experience in the Premier League. Monaco just made a bid for Balogun but the North Londoners rejected it, although the French outfit is expected to return with an improved offer.

Chelsea could certainly use another striker after Christopher Nkunku was ruled out for the rest of the year with an injury. Nicolas Jackson appears to be the No. 9 for now but he missed some clear-cut chances last weekend.

Balogun just switched allegiance from England to the US earlier this year and instantly made an impact for the Americans, scoring in the CONCACAF Nations League Final against Canada. Balogun was lethal with Reims last term, netting 21 times in 37 appearances. He's proven to be a clinical finisher.

The Blues are never shy to spend money and with Nkunku sidelined, it wouldn't be a bad move at all to try and buy Balogun. His preference will undoubtedly be to stay in the Premier League and play the best football around. It's clear Arsenal doesn't have any plans of using him as he didn't even make the matchday squad last weekend versus Nottingham Forest.

Balogun deserves ample playing time elsewhere. We'll see if the Gunners do business with their London rivals or not.