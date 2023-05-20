Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is looking to swap Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic with Inter Milan’s goalkeeper Andre Onana over the summer. The Blues are impressed by the development of the Cameroonian goalkeeper, who is set to play the Champions League final against Manchester City.

According to the reports from Inter Live, the Blues are optimistic about landing the Inter Milan goalkeeper. The hierarchy has expressed displeasure on Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy’s inconsistencies. Hence, they are looking for a fresh face in the middle of the sticks.

Onana has been linked with a £40m move to Chelsea. However, the transfer is not in advanced stages, as it emerged before the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager. The board feels that a signing before the official appointment of a manager could bring a conflict of interest between them and the manager. Hence, they hope to receive the green light from the former Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite involving Kovacic in the deal, the Blues are also looking to bolster their midfield options for next season. There are links with Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo as partners for Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park. However, Boehly’s main priority is reducing the club’s wage bill.

Chelsea have had a horrific 2022-23 season, as they are on course to finish outside the top 10 in the Premier League for the first time this century. Manchester City also knocked them out of the FA Cup and League Cup, respectively. Lastly, they lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals. Now, the board hopes to right the wrongs of last summer and have better options to compete next season.