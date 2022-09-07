Chelsea makes shocking Thomas Tuchel decision after dismal start

Chelsea has had a rough start to their 2022-23 campaign. After spending more than £250 million to sign nine new players in the summer transfer window, the Blues haven’t had the start to their season that they envisioned having. They have gone 3-1-2 to open their Premier League season, and lost their first Champions League match of the season against heavy underdogs Dinamo Zagreb.

That last loss was the most surprising of Chelsea’s campaign so far, and it put their manager, Thomas Tuchel, even further on the hot seat than he already was. As it turns out, Chelsea’s loss to Dinamo Zagreb was the straw that broke the camel’s back, as Tuchel was relieved of his duties earlier this morning.

Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2022

This is a pretty shocking move, but it indicates how bad things have gotten for Chelsea after their rough start to the season. Chelsea has lost their last three away fixtures, and their loss to Dinamo Zagreb was among their most disappointing in recent history. Given the tension that was building between Tuchel and his players, this isn’t a surprising move.

Chelsea’s new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, will have to find a new manager, and fast. Cheslea have invested a lot into the upcoming season, and so far things have not gotten off to a great start. Finding the right manager to steer the ship will be a crucial piece of their season now.

Tuchel helped lead Chelsea to their second ever Champions League title, but the tides of his tenure changed pretty quickly. Chelsea supporters will be hoping that the team can lock in on its new manager sooner rather than later so that the club’s skid to start the season can be fixed before it gets any worse.