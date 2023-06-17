Cristiano Ronaldo could have a new star teammate at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr very soon. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea outcast Hakim Ziyech is in talks to take his talents to the Middle East, with the two sides in advanced talks over a possible deal. Ziyech appears to be open to the move.

Ziyech is currently 30 years old and probably has some good years left in Europe. I mean, he did just play a key part in helping Morocco make an improbable run to the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup. That being said, there is no question Al-Nassr is prepared to offer the winger a boatload of money in order to join the club, which is obviously enticing.

We've seen several stars head to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, too. Ziyech's Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante is gone to Al Ittihad, who just won the title. Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema has joined him, too. Of course, Lionel Messi was offered over $1 billion to become an Al-Hilal player, but the Argentine decided to play for Inter Miami next instead.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ziyech made just 18 Premier League appearances for Chelsea in 2022-23, supplying three assists. That included a mere six starts. Under both Graham Potter and Frank Lampard, he struggled to find consistent minutes. To be frank, his time at Stamford Bridge as a whole has been rather underwhelming.

However, Ziyech could undoubtedly go over to Al Nassr and be a difference-maker alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in their pursuit of the title next season. We'll see if the move happens.