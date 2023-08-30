Chelsea are set to bolster their attack with the signing of young Manchester City winger Cole Palmer.

According to football insider Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has been reached with the reigning Premier League champions over a £40 million ($50.87 million) deal with an additional £5 million ($6.36 million) in add-ons.

Romano notes that there was a quick resolution between the clubs as well as the green light given by Palmer. The 21-year-old will now get ready for his pending medical.

The deal comes soon after the Blues saw their approach for another young English winger in Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe knocked back.

It's evidently clear that Mauricio Pochettino felt his Chelsea team needed at least one more attacker in the team and they now have their man in the England U21 star Palmer.

It's a steep price to pay, especially for a player who has only made a total of 19 league appearances. However, such is the premium that comes with buying talented English players, especially from a direct rival.

To Palmer's credit, he's had a promising start to the 2023/24 campaign. Although City ended up losing on penalties, he did score the first goal against Arsenal in the Community Shield earlier this month with a beautiful curling strike.

He followed that up by scoring the equalizer against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup final which City went on to win on penalties.

But despite being a boyhood City fan, it seems Palmer believes he has more first team opportunities available to him at Stamford Bridge rather than the Etihad Stadium.