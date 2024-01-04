Chelsea intensifies their pursuit of Benfica's Antonio Silva, eyeing the 20-year-old defender to bolster their defensive ranks.

Chelsea's pursuit of defensive reinforcement has honed in on Benfica's promising talent, Antonio Silva, as they seek to solidify their backline. The 20-year-old defender has emerged as a prime target for the Blues, attracting attention after extensive scouting missions.

Silva's recent stellar performance during Benfica's 3-0 victory over Famalicao catalyzed Chelsea's intensified interest. The West London club views Silva as a potential cornerstone for their defensive setup, aiming to shore up their options in light of uncertainties surrounding recent signings and the potential departure of veteran Thiago Silva.

Despite recent defensive acquisitions Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile failing to establish themselves at Stamford Bridge firmly, Sunsport reveals that Chelsea remains resolute in their pursuit of Silva. The Portuguese side, however, stands firm on their valuation, rejecting an initial £52 million proposal from Chelsea that included the inclusion of Armando Broja. Benfica has asserted that the Blues must meet Silva's substantial £87 million release clause to secure his services.

This pursuit hasn't gone unnoticed by other top clubs, with Manchester United and Liverpool also expressing interest in the talented defender. United, in particular, has earmarked Silva as their primary target for the upcoming summer transfer window, intensifying the competition for his signature.

Silva's burgeoning career trajectory showcases immense promise, having risen through Benfica's esteemed academy and already amassed 67 senior appearances, netting six goals from the backline. His accomplishments extend to the international level, with seven caps for Portugal and inclusion in their 2022 World Cup squad, signifying his potential as a defensive stalwart.

As Chelsea navigates the intricate negotiations for Silva's acquisition, the escalating interest from multiple top-tier clubs underlines the young defender's burgeoning reputation. His versatility, defensive prowess, and international experience position him as a coveted asset, leaving the Blues in a competitive race to secure his services and fortify their defensive unit for the challenges ahead.