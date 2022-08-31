Christian Pulisic getting absolutely screwed over by Chelsea ahead of World Cup with USMNT

Christian Pulisic is having a very tough time finding consistent minutes at Chelsea this term, which has resulted in the midfielder hoping for a move elsewhere before the transfer window closes on September 1st. While Newcastle United and Manchester United are said to be keen, the Blues won’t let Pulisic leave and refuse to even negotiate with any another club.

Via Paul Tenorio:

"They are blocking any deals and holding him against his wishes." 😳 Christian Pulisic wants to leave Chelsea, either on loan or permanent deal, but the club is not in negotiations with clubs for his services according to @PaulTenorio. pic.twitter.com/eEvN4rU1Se — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 31, 2022

Christian Pulisic has yet to start a match this term for Thomas Tuchel’s side and has played a total of 95 minutes in five appearances. It’s absolutely crucial he’s getting on the pitch as much as humanly possible because Pulisic is a massive piece to the USMNT, who will be looking to make their mark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

To be frank, it’s gutless of Chelsea to treat the player this way. To make matters worse, they even have an American owner now in Todd Boehly who is well aware that Pulisic needs to play on a regular basis in order to be game-fit and in tip-top shape for Qatar.

Christian Pulisic has struggled to make an impact with the Blues, there is no doubt about it. But, why hold him against his wishes? Newcastle could’ve been a perfect move for the American. A mid-level Premier League club where Pulisic could play a lot more than he is at The Bridge.

There’s still a day left in the window and possibly, Chelsea will change their mind. But, it feels unlikely. Instead, Pulisic is going to have to fight tooth and nail to try and break into the starting XI before the World Cup rolls around.