The rebuilding job of Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea is well and truly underway. The Blues have secured Christopher Nkunku for €60 million from RB Leipzig. It is reported that the negotiations with the midfielder already took place during the regime of Frank Lampard.

Pochettino will be delighted with his first signing. The versatile midfielder has scored 70 goals and provided 56 assists in 172 games for RB Leipzig. These statistics are stunning, considering the fact that Julian Nagelsmann played him as a wingback.

Nkunku was magnificent in his final season with RB Leipzig, averaging a goal or an assist after every 67 minutes. Although he can play as a striker or a central attacking midfielder, his best position will arguably be on the left wing for Chelsea.

Mykhailo Mudryk has struggled to make his mark with the Blues after his €100m move from Shakhtar Donetsk in January. Hence, his position will be under threat the most next season.

Romelu Lukaku is set to agree on a permanent switch to Inter Milan. Moreover, Arsenal are in talks for a potential signature of Kai Havertz. Hence, there is a chance that Pochettino puts him up front for Chelsea. The French forward has also played with former Chelsea forward Timo Werner up top at RB Leipzig.

If Nkunku plays in midfield, he could replace Mason Mount. The England International has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. The potential of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Nkunku could be huge and something that pleases the Chelsea fans.