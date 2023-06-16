Chelsea are set to open their negotiations for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer. The Serbian came to the Italian Giants in January 2022 from Fiorentina.

After his move to the Old Lady, he has only scored 23 goals in 62 games. The recent reports suggest that the talented striker is unhappy with the setup he finds himself in at Juventus. Now, he wants to move away from Turin as soon as possible.

According to the reports from La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Juventus value Vlahovic around £68m, which is too much for Chelsea. However, the reports say that the Blues are keen to go back into the market for the Serbia International. They are prepared to add players to the deal, such as Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Chelsea recently announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager. With his appointment, a heavy exodus is expected at Stamford Bridge this summer. Now, the Blues believe that they can use the Vlahovic deal to remove players from the wage bill.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is under immense scrutiny after just one season. The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League in his first season as owner of the club and also lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals. Boehly has said that the first priority after the managerial appointment was the removal of players from the wage bill. There are also talks of striker Kai Havertz leaving the club for Arsenal this summer. Who knows, Vlahovic could be lined up as his replacement.