Hakim Ziyech reveals the turbulent reality of his time at Chelsea, citing coaching changes and club management issues.

Hakim Ziyech's departure from Chelsea marked the culmination of a turbulent chapter in his career, one that saw promises falter, expectations unmet, and a journey riddled with unfulfilled potential. In an exclusive interview with Voetbal International, the former Chelsea winger bared the complexities that marred his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Reflecting on his time in Blue, Ziyech opened up about the challenges that clouded his Chelsea experience. “Pff, Chelsea, we can talk about that for a long time,” he admitted, setting the stage for a narrative brimming with unmet aspirations and unforeseen hurdles.

Upon his arrival from Ajax in 2020, Ziyech arrived in London adorned with a stellar reputation, having dazzled at the Dutch club with a breathtaking tally of 49 goals and 81 assists in 165 games. However, the lofty expectations met harsh reality as his tenure with Chelsea failed to mirror his previous heights.

“It was a period full of coaching changes, nagging with the club management, a departure to Paris Saint-Germain that did not happen at the last minute, and it was disappointing in terms of football,” Ziyech elaborated, peeling back the layers of discontent and discord that characterized his time at the club.

The departure from Chelsea, he disclosed, stemmed from a cocktail of factors, including incessant managerial changes and an imbalance within the squad. “A selection with forty players for one team is simply far too much and is asking for problems,” Ziyech remarked, shedding light on the disarray within the club structure.

Despite glimpses of brilliance, Ziyech's tenure was beset by inconsistency, managing 14 goals and 13 assists in 107 appearances. His departure, amidst a summer exodus, marked a poignant end to a stint where unfulfilled promise overshadowed fleeting moments of brilliance.

As Ziyech embarks on a new chapter with Galatasaray, the Chelsea saga remains a compelling tale of talent struggling to find its rhythm amid the chaotic symphony of managerial upheavals and unmet expectations.