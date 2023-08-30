Chelsea are set to make a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney before the summer window closes. The Blues are extremely happy with the start of Nicolas Jackson at Stamford Bridge but feel that they need another forward alongside him to complete their attack.

According to the reports from the Independent, Toney seems to be the biggest name in the remaining days of the transfer window, alongside Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea are all in the mix to sign him. The Blues want to approach the Johnson because of their injury crisis in defense.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants a striker instead who can play alongside Jackson. Toney presents the two-time Champions League winners with a chance to sign a Premier League-proven forward. However, Brentford want nothing less than £80m for their forward. Toney was one of the biggest reasons behind Brentford's great season in 2022/23. The Englishman scored 21 goals in 35 appearances for the club last season, ensuring that Brentford finished in the top half of the table.

As a result of his performances, Toney also received his first international call, which provided him with a chance to play alongside Harry Kane for England. However, his international minutes were limited due to Kane's importance to Gareth Southgate's system.

Chelsea have had one of the busiest transfer windows in their history with so many incoming and departures. However, it looks like the last few days of the transfer window could be on the same wavelength because of Toney. It remains to be seen what will be their offer to Brentford to acquire the services of the 27-year-old.