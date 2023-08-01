Chelsea and Juventus are reportedly involved in an unbelievable swap deal. This swap deal will allow Romelu Lukaku to join Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic to come to Stamford Bridge,

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are increasingly interested in this swap deal as they would eliminate the highest-paid player in the squad. Their hierarchy is once again talking to Juventus about this swap deal. However, the Old Lady has rejected the option of Lukaku.

Lukaku signed for Chelsea in 2021 on club record fee but soon fell out with Thomas Tuchel and the entire Chelsea hierarchy. The Belgium striker returned to Inter Milan in the following season. However, injuries and inconsistencies never allowed him to get a free run in the side.

As he is now back at Stamford Bridge after the end of his loan spell, new manager Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that Lukaku is surplus to requirements. The Blues are holding for a €40m price tag on the former Manchester United man. Chelsea have signed Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku to bolster their attacking options this summer.

Vlahovic is having a nightmare time at Juventus. The Serbian striker is frustrated by Max Allegri’s defensive tactics, which has hampered his goalscoring output. On the other hand, the former Serie A champions are frustrated by Vlahovic’s fitness issues.

The swap deal involving Lukaku and Vlahovic is likely to get rejected. However, Chelsea can return with a player plus cash delivery. Juventus signed the Serbian striker from Fiorentina last year for €81.6m. The Old Lady would at least demand €75m for their striker, so a straight swap with a €40m striker will not be accepted.