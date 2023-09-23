Chelsea's summer signing, Nicolas Jackson, faces a crucial period of adaptation as he navigates the unique challenges of English football. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has issued a firm reminder to the young Senegalese striker about the need to temper his on-field behavior and adapt to the nuances of the Premier League.

Jackson has been shown four yellow cards this season, all for dissent, a stark reminder of the stricter officiating standards in the English top flight. Pochettino acknowledges that this might be a result of Jackson's accustomed playing style, having arrived from Spain, where the rules and refereeing approaches differ. The Argentine coach emphasized the importance of quick adaptation, saying, “He needs to be clever and not protest to the referees. Maybe it’s because it’s his normal behavior on the pitch; the season changes the rules; he came from Spain, and it’s different, and the change is more sensitive about this. It is about adapting.”

While Chelsea fans have been impressed with Jackson's relentless work ethic, his finishing remains a work in progress. The pressure to be the primary goal-scorer has been evident, especially with Christopher Nkunku sidelined until the new year. However, there's some hope on the horizon as Armando Broja inches closer to a return.

Pochettino cautioned against placing too much responsibility on Broja's shoulders upon his return, acknowledging that the young striker needs time to regain his form after an eight or nine-month absence. The Chelsea manager emphasized the need for a collective effort, not just from offensive players but the entire team, to ease the burden on the forwards.

As Nicolas Jackson continues to adapt to the rigorous demands of the Premier League, Chelsea supporters will be hoping to see both his discipline and finishing prowess improve. With collective effort and time, the club can aim to alleviate the goalscoring responsibility and create a more balanced and effective attacking unit, ensuring success in the long run.