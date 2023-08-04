Chelsea and Manchester City are involved in a transfer battle to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer. The highly-rated winger has a release clause of £35m despite attempts being made to remove it.

Crystal Palace signed Olise in 2021 from Reading, and he's continued to shine in the Premier League since then. Olise was on the radar of both Chelsea and Manchester City. The youngster began his football journey in West London before moving to Manchester in his teenage.

As both teams have seen him become a highly-rated footballer in England, they want to add him to their squad. Crystal Palace signed Olisie in 2021 due to a release clause in his contract. Upon his arrival at Selhurst Park, a similar release clause of £35m was inserted in his contract.

The Eagles understood the attraction Olisie was getting from all Premier League clubs. Hence, they tried to remove the release clause in his contract. However, the Athletic reports that their bid was unsuccessful, and the former Reading man still has a £35m release clause in his contract.

Chelsea would be delighted to see Olisie join the club. However, the 21-year-old would be fighting for his place in the team as the squad is filled with talent in attacking areas. The Blues have signed Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku this summer. Moreover, Raheem Sterling and Mykhaylo Mudryk will operate from the flanks.

On the other hand, Manchester City's move makes more sense than Chelsea's. Pep Guardiola has seen two notable departures this summer, i.e., Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez. There are still unconfirmed reports about Bernardo Silva leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer. As Guardiola has the ability to get the best out of youth players, he can experiment the same way with Olisie.