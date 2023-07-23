Chelsea have reportedly contacted the Ajax representatives over a potential deal for midfielder Mohammed Kudus. The Ajax midfielder was also the priority for Manchester United this summer, but a tight budget has disabled the Red Devils from making a move for him.

According to the reports from the Athletic, Chelsea are yet to submit an official bid for Kudus this summer. However, an initial conversation has taken place between the Blues and Ajax. Kudus is one of many midfielders Chelsea are interested in this summer. The Ghana International has two years left on his deal in the Netherlands and has reportedly rejected a one-year extension at Ajax. He reportedly wants to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena early this summer.

The 22-year-old was one of the few shining lights of a disappointing Eredivisie 2022/23 campaign of Ajax. The Ghana International scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances for the Dutch giants. He also scored a match-winning brace against South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stages.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Player profile of Mohammed Kudus

Kudus is a versatile midfielder known for his attributes with and without the ball. His ability to dominate different midfield positions has made him a massive asset for Ajax. If he joins Chelsea, he can be an upgrade on Moises Caicedo. He can do the dirty job that the Brighton midfielder does, but he can also join the attack and score goals. Moreover, he is available for a cheaper fee as compared to Caicedo. From a deep-lying midfielder to a center-forward, Kudus has done it all in Dutch football.