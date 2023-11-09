Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel opens up about the emotional turmoil of playing a crucial World Cup match while his father was kidnapped.

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel revealed the heart-wrenching experience of his father's kidnapping just hours before a crucial match in the 2018 World Cup. Pa Michael Obi was held captive on the eve of Nigeria's clash with Argentina, marking the second time he had been kidnapped, with the first incident occurring in 2011. In an emotional interview with talkSPORT, Mikel shared the turmoil he faced, receiving the shocking news just two hours before the high-stakes game against Argentina.

Despite the immense pressure and emotional turmoil, Mikel kept the distressing information to himself, playing in the match that ultimately ended in a 1-2 defeat. The Chelsea icon reflected on his internal struggle, contemplating whether to inform the manager and teammates or keep it a secret. Ultimately, Mikel focused on the game, going on the pitch and performing despite the personal tragedy.

Mikel also expressed solidarity with Liverpool's Luis Diaz, currently going through a similar ordeal with both parents kidnapped in Colombia. Mikel praised Chelsea's owner, Roman Abramovich, for his support during the challenging time and credited Liverpool for their response to Diaz's situation.

Having personally experienced the agonizing wait for the kidnappers' demands and the fear for his father's life, Mikel sent a message of support to Diaz, urging him to stay strong and assuring him that he understands the difficult situation. Mikel's revelation sheds light on footballers' immense personal challenges and the strength required to perform on the pitch while dealing with such traumatic events.

The interview serves as a powerful reminder of the human side of football stars, transcending the boundaries of the sport and showcasing the resilience and courage required to navigate life's most challenging moments.