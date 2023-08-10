Chelsea are in the running to sign Southampton's young midfield sensation Romeo Lavia. The talented midfielder has also been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

According to the reports from Sky Sports, Chelsea have made a £48m bid to land Lavia. However, Southampton are keen to hold out Lavia's valuation for £50m. As the valuation difference between Chelsea and Southampton is low, it means that the talks will continue between both representatives.

If Lavia joins Chelsea, it will make Liverpool fans angry, considering the fact that the young midfielder has been linked with the Reds for a long time. Liverpool have had three bids rejected so far, and the latest one was worth £48m.

Liverpool have had two midfielders signed this summer, i.e., Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. However, the departure of Fabinho has allowed them to return to the market and go for a new No.6. It should be noted that the Reds have sold Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner this summer.

On the other hand, Chelsea want to sign two midfielders before the end of this window. Although their priority is Brighton's Moises Caicedo, they want to land another midfielder to play with him. Now, they have identified Lavia as a potential midfielder. Chelsea have sold Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, and Ruben Loftus Cheek this summer.

Lavia currently has four years on his deal at Southampton, which allows the Saints to demand a high fee. However, they don't have a Premier League status as they got relegated last season, which allows them to stay around the £50m mark.