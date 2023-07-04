Chelsea has made an exciting addition to their squad with the signing of England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton on a free transfer, reported by goal.com. The 22-year-old shot-stopper joins the WSL champions after her contract with Aston Villa expired, and she has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Kingsmeadow.

Expressing her delight at the move, Hampton said, “I'm very excited! It's a massive club, it's an honor to be a part of this and to be able to wear the club's badge. I want to keep improving, help the team however I can, and I'd love to win some trophies with the club at the same time.” Her ambition aligns perfectly with Chelsea's relentless pursuit of success.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes expressed her confidence in Hampton's abilities, stating, “There is no doubt that Hannah is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world. Her performances have been improving year on year, and we have high hopes for her future with us.” The Blues will be relying on Hampton's skills between the posts as they aim to secure their fifth consecutive league title.

Prior to joining Chelsea, Hampton played a crucial role in Aston Villa's fifth-place finish in the Women's Super League last season. She began her career at Birmingham City's youth academy before making the switch to Villa Park in 2021. Additionally, Hampton has already earned two international caps for England.

Hampton's immediate focus will be on the upcoming 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where she will join the England squad as the backup goalkeeper to Manchester United's Mary Earps, who holds the No.1 position. Although she is expected to start on the bench for England's opening group game against Haiti on July 22, Hampton's inclusion in the World Cup squad highlights her growing reputation and potential on the international stage.

Chelsea fans will eagerly anticipate seeing Hampton in action, both for club and country, as she aims to make a significant impact and contribute to the team's continued success.