It’s no secret Chelsea is in distraught form this term, with Graham Potter struggling immensely to get the best out of this new-look squad after owner Todd Boehly splashed the cash during the January transfer window. However, it appears some fans have let their anger turn into verbal violence.

Potter appeared on the front page of the Mirror UK front page on Friday and revealed in an interview that supporters have told him they want his children to die. Via Fabrizio Romano:

🚨 Graham Potter on Mirror front page: “Fans told me they want me and my kids to die”. #CFC “You need to be very careful”, he added. Mirror reporting that “Potter has had vile emails from sick ‘supporters’”. pic.twitter.com/fXDdgD2aJm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 24, 2023

Potter spoke out on how many people across England are dealing with rising prices, mental health issues, and worker strikes, leading to frustrations with their football clubs, which also puts more pressure on managers:

“I spoke with [West Ham boss] David Moyes about it,” said Potter. “There’s a point to it to be considered but I think you need to be very careful.

“The world is tough for everybody. We’re going through an energy crisis, a cost of living crisis. People are striking every other week.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Things are difficult so nobody wants to hear about the poor old Premier league manager. Nevertheless if you ask me a question about ‘is it hard, is it tough, is it nice to hear,’ as much as I’ve had support, I’ve had some not particularly nice emails come through that want me to die and want my kids to die.

“So that’s obviously not pleasant to receive. But if you’ve asked about it for four months, if you’re under pressure, for four months ‘I’m under pressure, I’m under pressure’, I’m under pressure because you guys [the media] need to sell stuff, what do you expect in the end?”

Regardless of the disappointment as a Chelsea fan, it’s simply unacceptable to make such remarks. Sure, the Blues are not even close to where they should be as one of the world’s biggest clubs, but these types of comments aren’t going to help the current situation.

The Chelsea board is standing behind Potter through the tough times and will give him time to turn things around. The 2021 Champions League winners are currently 10th in the Premier League table and face an uphill battle in the UCL Round of 16, losing their first leg to Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in Germany. It won’t get any easier on Sunday either as the Blues clash with Tottenham in North London.