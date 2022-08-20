RUMOR: Chelsea eyeing shocking move for Manchester United defender in possible Christian Pulisic swap

The Premier League transfer window doesn’t close until the beginning of September, which means deals can still be done. The latest rumor coming out of England is surrounding Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who is reportedly on the radar of Chelsea in a possible swap deal for midfielder Christian Pulisic, according to The Mail.

The Red Devils are keen on a possible move for Pulisic amid his struggles at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel. He’s having a tough time getting consistent minutes. Maguire meanwhile has been in the worst form of his life since last season for United and in all honesty, a change of scenery may be a good thing for him.

It’s important to note however that Chelsea is still focused on Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana as their next signing to strengthen the backline. He’s been left out of the Foxes squad for this weekend’s clash with Southampton due to the transfer talks.

Maguire was once known as one of the better center-backs in the EPL and a reliable defender for the Three Lions on the international stage. That being said, he’s begun to make a lot of mistakes over the last year, highlighting United’s problems.

The Red Devils did just sign Casemiro from Real Madrid however to give them more depth in the middle of the park. The issue with possibly cutting ties with Maguire is the lack of a legitimate replacement. It’s a rumor to still keep an eye on nonetheless. Chelsea and United are always capable of pulling off last-minute business.