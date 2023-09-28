Cher has been accused of kidnapping her son Elijah Blue Allman last year. According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, the icon is being accused of his by her daughter-in-law Marie King. He filed for divorce from King in 2021. The documents state that Cher hired four men to kidnap Allman on Nov. 30, 2022 (the couple's anniversary) in New York City. The couple was working to better their estranged relationship at the time and was spending time together in the Big Apple.

The documents state that the couple at the time spent “12 days alone together from November 18-November 30, in New York, working on [their] marriage” at the time of the alleged incident. King alleges that the incident occurred due to Cher's concerned “for her son's well-being.”

“I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him,” King said in the documents that were filed in 2022. “I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.”

Allman and King got married in 2013, and this incident has come to light as new legal documents regarding their divorce filing have surfaced.

Cher has also been in the spotlight about her relationships as well. She was linked to Alexander “AE” Edwards who is 37 to her 77 earlier this year. The drastic age difference made headlines which even included a rumored engagement.

“Cher knows full well that there’s a lot of skepticism about this romance but she couldn’t care less,” the insider told Us that same month. “She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and AE have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever.”

The source continued: “She’s always been drawn to younger guys, and this is by no means the first fun, no strings attached fling she’s had in recent years. The difference here is that this one feels special, which is why she felt confident to go public as a couple.”

They split back in May but they have seemingly rekindled their romance. The two have been seen out last week holding hands in Beverly Hills.