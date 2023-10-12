Cher is opening up about the accusation that she kidnapped her son Elijah Blue Allman last year. “That rumor is not true,” she told PEOPLE.

Last month, it came to light that her estranged daughter-in-law Marie King accused the icon of hiring four men to kidnap Allman on Nov. 30, 2022 (the couple's anniversary) in New York City. Allman filed from divorce from King in 2021 and the couple was working on their relationship and spending some time in the Big Apple.

The documents state that the couple at the time spent “12 days alone together from November 18 to November 30, in New York, working on [their] marriage” at the time of the alleged incident. King alleges that the incident occurred due to Cher's concern “for her son's well-being.”

“I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him,” King said in the documents that were filed in 2022. “I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.”

Allman and King got married in 2013, and this incident has come to light as new legal documents regarding their divorce filing have surfaced.

Cher Speaks On Son's Drug Abuse

While Cher didn't elaborate on the accusation made by King, she did touch on her son's drug abuse.

“I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t,” Cher says of watching her son’s yearslong struggles with substance abuse. “I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is. But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”

Back in 2014, Allman spoke about his addiction issues. “I did have some close calls and some moments of really feeling at the edge of mortality,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I always kind of kept it a little bit safe but you never can do that. Even though you think that in your mind, of course the wrong things can happen. The wrong combination of things can happen and you can just slip into the abyss. I knew it was wrong and I knew that I was very unsatisfied with life at that point.”